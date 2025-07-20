Aston Villa will reportedly ‘consider’ letting go of a star who has been directly involved in 26 goals and assists during his time at the club if a ‘suitable offer’ comes in.

A lot of reports of late have suggested Villa are in need of selling some assets. Indeed, they are regularly up against the Premier League’s financial regulations.

At the end of last season, Emi Martinez was visibly emotional on the pitch, suggesting he felt he’d be leaving the club, but he’s yet to depart, as is fellow saleable asset Ollie Watkins, who has been linked with a number of big clubs.

Youri Tielemans, though, could be shown the door. According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, he is being monitored by Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad, and is at the top of their shortlist.

Though he is happy with Villa, where he’s been directly involved in 26 goals in the past couple of seasons, Tavolieri states that the club are ‘in need to make sales’ and they could therefore ‘consider’ letting Tielemans go ‘in case of a suitable offer’.

It is not clear what value that offer would have to be of, but given the riches of the Saudi Pro League, Al-Ittihad would surely be able to lodge a good one.

What’s more, Tielemans was signed for free in the summer of 2023, so the profit made from the transfer would be good on the books.

The Saudi side have yet to lodge an offer, though, and may be mulling over what they think Villa would accept.

Villa will hope that if they have to let one or two players go, that will suffice, and it seems they would like to maintain their sale positions in regards to some players.

MORE ON ASTON VILLA FROM F365:

👉 Chelsea urged to ditch £80m pursuit of PL star and avoid massive ‘overkill’ transfer mistake

👉 Ranking and reassigning Aston Villa’s ten most valuable stars amid transfer window stasis

👉 Transfer rumour ranking: Man Utd back for Gyokeres? Isak twist, Rashford surprise…

They have been adamant that they don’t want to sell Morgan Rogers, but Chelsea have made him a top target, and have a plan in place to land him.

Indeed, the Blues could reportedly offer three players to Villa: Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah and Benoit Badiashile.

They would hope that the players on offer could bring Rogers’ price down so that they can sign him. There has also been the suggestion that if Villa lodged an offer for Nicolas Jackson, who they’ve been linked with, that would immediately see Chelsea bid for Rogers.

Whether Villa have to get rid of the £80million asset remains to be seen if they end up selling Tielemans.

READ MORE: Man Utd: Romano reveals INEOS plan to land fourth, fifth signings amid refusal to ‘spend money’