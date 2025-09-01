Aston Villa ‘continue talks’ for Jadon Sancho in possible Man Utd double deal swoop

Sancho has not played for United since his seven-minute cameo in the Community Shield last season.

Aston Villa have become the latest club to see if they can sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United with a last-minute deadline day move mooted.

Sancho has been linked to a number of European clubs this summer but even as he got close to a move to Roma, that ultimately fell through meaning he remains a United player with a few hours to go in the window.

Now, Villa have enquired about the 25-year-old who was signed for £73m only four years ago.

The Birmingham side have had a difficult transfer window with their inflated wage bill making any moves hard to complete but Fabrizio Romano suggests they are ‘continuging talks’ with United for the former Dortmund winger.

Sancho is reportedly more keen on a Premier League move having rejected European offers and may look to the example of Marcus Rashford, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa Park, as a way of reviving his career.

Sancho joined United in 2021 having impressed at Dortmund but managed just five goals in his first campaign at Old Trafford.

The following year that figure improved but only to seven before falling out with manager Erik ten Hag who criticised his effort in training.

Sancho publicly dismissed the claims resulting in him being removed from the squad and spending the second half of the season on loan at Dortmund.

Last campaign, he joined Chelsea with an obligation to buy but the London club instead opted to pay a £5m penalty fee to send him back to Old Trafford.

Sancho is not the only topic of discussion between United and Villa executives with Emi Martinez a target for Ruben Amorim’s side.

The Argentine goalkeeper did not feature in the club’s 3-0 loss to Palace on Sunday night with Romano saying the 32-year-old has told his current employers that he wants to join United.

He has agreed personal terms with the club but United have yet to strike a deal with the club.

United are also apparently still in talks for Senne Lammens from Belgian Pro League club Royal Antwerp.

Read next: Transfer Deadline Day, summer 2025: Follow it LIVE with F365…