According to reports, Aston Villa are ‘increasingly convinced’ that they will miss out on Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford this summer.

Rashford has enhanced his reputation during his loan spell at Aston Villa as he’s returned to form under head coach Unai Emery.

Man Utd struggled to offload the England international in January amid his poor form and huge salary as FC Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus pulled out of talks.

The forward is an immensely talented footballer, but before his move to Aston Villa, he had been heavily criticised as he severely declined after he scored 30 goals for Man Utd across all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign.

It was hoped that the appointment of Ruben Amorim would boost Rashford, but the pair butted heads en route to him leaving his boyhood club during the winter transfer window.

Rashford has four goals and six assists in his 17 appearances for Aston Villa and he’s returned to the England squad.

Unfortunately, Rashford’s season has likely ended prematurely as he’s suffered a hamstring injury. Earlier this week, a report claimed Man Utd and Aston Villa are currently ‘in talks’ over whether to end his loan early.

‘Rashford knows there is unlikely to be any future for him at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorim, so the Red Devils will listen to offers. And he plans to sit down with his employers before mid-June. ‘Yet he may be forced to return earlier than expected if the two clubs agree there is no prospect of him recovering inside three weeks. That comes in spite of Villa holding a £40m buy option for Rashford as part of their loan agreement with United. ‘Rashford is said to be undecided on his future as things stand and will have the final say on where he plays next season.’

As mentioned, Aston Villa have a buy option to sign Rashford permanently for around £40m, but a report from Football Insider claims they are ‘increasingly convinced’ he will ‘join rivals’ PSG after their clash in the Champions League.