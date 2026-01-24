Tammy Abraham has been linked with a move to Aston Villa.

According to reports, Aston Villa are ‘crazy’ about signing former Leeds United star Weston McKennie, while they are set to land Tammy Abraham.

Aston Villa made a poor start to this season, but they have enjoyed a remarkable resurgence under head coach Unai Emery, having moved from the relegation places to third in the Premier League.

The Villans are currently a leading contender to qualify for the Champions League, while they are joint-top of the Europa League group phase.

Therefore, it is hardly surprising that the Premier League otufit are in the market for signings, with their priority to sign a new striker following Donyell Malen’s move to AS Roma.

Aston Villa have been linked with several potential signings in this department, including Jean-Philippe Mateta and Abraham.

READ: Every Premier League club’s revelation of the season features Calafiori and The New Mbappe



However, Villa appear to have settled on Abraham, with it widely reported on Friday that they have secured an agreement to sign the former Chelsea star, who is currently on loan at Besiktas from Roma.

On Friday evening, a report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed Abraham is set to undergo his medical on Saturday.

Ornstein explained: Tammy Abraham is travelling to England to complete a permanent transfer to Aston Villa from Besiktas.

‘The striker is set for a medical with the Premier League side on Saturday after the clubs agreed a fee of €21million (£18.1m; $24.7m), with Villa defender Yasin Ozcan moving in the opposite direction as part of the deal. Abraham, 28, is set to sign a four-and-a-half-year deal with Villa.’

READ MORE: Big Weekend: Arsenal v Manchester United, Aston Villa, Mo Salah, Oliver Glasner



Aston Villa’s next priority will likely be to sign a centre-midfielder, as it’s been confirmed that they will be without Boubacar Kamara for the remainder of this season.

And a report from Italian outlet Il Giornale claims Aston Villa are ‘crazy’ about signing former Leeds star McKennie from Serie A giants Juventus.

McKennie has five goals and four assists for Juventus this season, but his future is in doubt as he is in the final few months of his contract.

The report claims Aston Villa and La Liga sides are interested in signing McKennie, with the Villans said to be ‘ready’ to make a move for him.

It is also noted that Aston Villa have an advantage over other sides in the race to sign McKennie, who is reportedly favouring a return to the Premier League.

READ NEXT: Man Utd ‘keeping a close eye’ on Aston Villa star after failed summer transfer

