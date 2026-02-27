Aston Villa have been warned that they risk a “disaster” after suffering a shock 2-0 loss against rivals Wolves on Friday night.

Villa headed into Friday’s game hoping for a win to boost their hopes of sealing Champions League qualification, but they did not turn up against the Premier League’s bottom-placed side.

Unai Emery’s side sorely lacked urgency and their frustration grew before Wolves were rewarded for their hard work in the second half.

Joao Gomez broke the deadlock with a brilliant finish before Rodrigo Gomes struck on the counter-attack to secure the victory in the final moments of the match.

Now, third-placed Villa will be overtaken by Manchester United if they beat Crystal Palace on Sunday, while Chelsea and Liverpool will only be three points adrift of the Villans if they pick up all three points against Arsenal and West Ham.

Speaking after Villa’s damaging loss to Wolves, pundit Lee Hendrie claimed that he thinks his former side is “falling apart”.

“For all the good form you’ve had, a poor start, they show character, showed belief. I’m not seeing that at the moment. Villa’s results look ugly,” Henrie said on Sky Sports.

“For me, at the moment, Villa’s season is hanging in the balance. Look at the FA Cup game against Newcastle wasn’t good enough, got knocked out.

“Yes, they are in the Europa League next stages. I’m starting to panic at that now. There are some big games ahead for Villa. Now they are going to two absolutely huge games that are chasing exactly what they want. At the moment, I can see Villa falling apart.”

Henrie has also explained why he thinks Aston Villa are facing a “disaster” at the end of this season.

“They must be feeling the pressure. They must be. You can go on great runs throughout the season but this is where the crucial part of the Premier League is. Regardless, you can paper over the cracks, but you have to get on with things,” Hendrie added.

“I’m not seeing that at the moment and I haven’t seen that over recent weeks and that worries me. So yes, there is time to worry.

“Manchester United are in great form, and Chelsea are in great form. Liverpool are in the chasing pack and all of a sudden, Villa are dropping points.

“Everyone’s starting to feel a bit negative and that is a big problem. Big clubs deal with that, big players deal with that. This is where Villa are.

“Not so long ago, we were talking about Villa winning the title. All of a sudden we are talking about them dropping out of the top five. This would be a disaster for their season.”

