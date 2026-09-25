Aston Villa boss Unai Emery reportedly has a ‘new plan’ for Alejandro Garnacho after there was an update on his Chelsea future.

In the summer, Garnacho joined Aston Villa from Chelsea on loan with an obligation to buy for £43m under certain conditions.

However, there have already been suggestions that Garnacho could be on borrowed time at Aston Villa after he barely featured for his new club before the international break.

Earlier this week, it was reported that there is no exit clause included in Garnacho’s loan that could open the door to a seamless return to Chelsea in January, so the clubs would have to reach an agreement for a mutual termination to send him back to Stamford Bridge.

Unai Emery sets ‘new plan’ for Alejandro Garnacho

But Aston Villa appear likely to stick with Garnacho until the summer at least because journalist Pete O’Rourke has reported for Football Insider that Emery’s ‘new plan’ for the winger is that he has ‘no plans to let him leave in the near future’.

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O’Rourke explained: “Garnacho hasn’t been playing for Villa. I think he’s 31 minutes he’s played for Villa across three substitute appearances.

“He’s been an unused sub for Villa’s past four matches as well. So look, he’s obviously struggling to win the faith of Unai Emery.

“I don’t think it’s all doom and gloom for him because we know Unai Emery does like to ease new players into his teams.

“He needs them to understand their roles and his methods before having full faith in them, and he expects Garnacho to do the same to catch up with his new teammates.

“I wouldn’t write him off just yet and I don’t think Villa are writing him off, they’ll still be hoping that he can have an impact in Emery’s side.”

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Former Premier League striker Carlton Cole has issued a warning to Garnacho when asked whether he is running out of chances of proving himself in the Premier League.

“The thing with young players, he showed great promise when he was at Manchester United. Young players need to be managed correctly,” Cole told GOAL.

“It seems to me that he’s got carried away with himself and thought he was the finished article at a young age. I suggest the environment that you’re in, if no one’s taken a hold of what’s going on in the background with these young players, they can get carried away. They manage themselves and they think they know what’s best.

“I’ve got a son in football right now. Even me talking to them, I’ve got two boys actually. One’s 15, one’s 18, one’s a pro, just made pro at Middlesbrough. So I know having a young, talented boy, sometimes they think they know it all at a certain stage. I was like that as well.

“You have to be quite delusional to be a footballer anyway. But sometimes you have to pull the reins in. And I think Garnacho, he falls under that banner where he can be a great player if he knuckles down and just focuses on football and leaves the stuff away from the pitch.

“Sometimes it only takes 6-12 months of just pure football, getting to learn the game, getting to learn who you’re playing with, how can they get the best out of me and how can I get the best out of them. Just focusing on football, just football.”

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