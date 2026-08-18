Aston Villa have made two enquiries about AC Milan striker Christopher Nkunku, amid the latest on the future of Ollie Watkins from insiders.

Villa have signed Alejandro Garnacho for the attack this summer, but have been looking for another addition. Brian Madjo, 17, is essentially a new signing, having only just been cleared to play after a January transfer, and has highly impressed, especially with a debut goal against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup.

There have been strong links with Nicolas Jackson, but a loan isn’t possible given Garnacho is already on a short-term deal from Chelsea, and the conditions of a permanent deal would be hard to agree on.

Now, respected Italian journalist Daniele Longo reports Villa are one of the sides who want to sign AC Milan’s Nkunku.

After a year in Milan, Longo states Nkunku is ‘on the way out’ with a €35million (£30m) bid enough to see him go.

Villa are said to be among multiple sides who have enquired to both Milan and Nkunku’s agent.

Alongside the Villans, there’s interest from Newcastle, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Roma.

Watkins updates issued by insiders

There has been speculation in recent days about current Villa striker Watkins moving to Al-Hilal, with a suggestion he’s open to a move there to replace Karim Benzema.

Graeme Bailey has revealed to our friends at TEAMtalk that Watkins has provisionally agreed personal terms with the Saudi side.

As a result, Al-Hilal are said to be ready to open talks with Villa in order to find an agreement for the full transfer.

But Villa seem at ease with suggestions that Watkins is ready to move on after six seasons in the Midlands.

Indeed, club insider Jacob Tanswell has reported for The Athletic that although the Villans are aware of admiration from Al-Hilal, sources say Watkins is going to be staying as part of Unai Emery’s plans for the season.

As such, Villa intend to keep the forward for a seventh season.

Interest in other forwards has always appeared separate to Watkins’ future, though. Villa were looking at Jackson long before it was suggested their striker was looking to head to Saudi.

And with Nkunku’s price not a particularly high one, the Midlanders could get a deal done without too much fuss, which will be ideal given their issues surrounding financial regulations.

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