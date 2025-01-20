Aston Villa ‘expected to reject’ West Ham record-breaking ‘offer’ for ‘key player’

West Ham United have reportedly made a huge offer to sign Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, who is under contract until 2030.

Duran has been in terrific form this season, scoring 12 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions.

Most of his goals in the Premier League have come off the bench, starting only four times in total.

The 21-year-old was the subject of transfer interest in the summer transfer window, with Chelsea and West Ham both believed to be keen.

Chelsea were in for Duran last January as well but failed to prise him away from Villa Park.

The Colombian international signed a contract until 2030 last October, which was expected to end the transfer rumours.

West Ham remain interested in landing Duran, though, and have made a £57million offer to sign him from their Premier League rivals, according to David Ornstein.

The Hammers are in dire need of a new striker after summer signing Niclas Fullkrug picked up another injury, while Michail Antonio is unavailable after being involved in a car accident.

Ornstein says Aston Villa are showing ‘no intention of selling’ the young striker and are ‘expected to reject’ West Ham’s offer.

The £57m offer ‘includes potential bonuses’ as Duran has ‘significant interest from numerous suitors’.

No other clubs are mentioned in the report and although Duran signed a new contract a few months ago, he could be tempted to move somewhere he can be the main man up front.

The former Chicago Fire star caused controversy last summer when he made a West Ham gesture on social media, showing his desire to move to the London Stadium.

He made the perfect apology on matchday one in the Premier League, scoring a crucial winner against… West Ham.

Duran has played second fiddle to Ollie Watkins all season despite having a better goals-per-minute record, scoring every 86 minutes in the Premier League in comparion to the Englishman’s 154 minutes, which is still pretty decent, to be fair.

With Duran unlikely to be sold for a price West Ham are willing to pay, it is unclear if they will decide to turn their attention elsewhere.

What is for sure is that the signing of Duran would break West Ham’s record signing, which is currently Sebastien Haller for £45m.

Transfer expert John Percy added after Ornstein’s report that Villa are ‘maintaining their stance that Duran is not for sale’ and is ‘regarded a key player’ under head coach Unai Emery.