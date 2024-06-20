Douglas Luiz's move to Juventus is up in the air

There are five players involved in negotiations as Juventus and Aston Villa try to agree a deal to send Douglas Luiz to Turin, according to reports.

Luiz is expected to join Juventus this summer after helping Aston Villa reach the semi-final of the Europa Conference League and finish fourth in the Premier League.

He has been linked with Arsenal in the past and the Gunners are in the market for a new No. 6 but appear to be looking elsewhere.

News of negotiations between Aston Villa and Juventus broke earlier this month but it has gone a bit quiet.

This is because both clubs are attempting to find the best solution and Old Lady midfielder Weston McKennie has refused to be a part of a players-plus-cash deal.

It was reported that Tottenham were looking to ‘hijack’ the deal to sign the American international but this has been refuted by several reliable journalists.

It appears that McKennie does not want to leave Italy, while English winger Samuel Iling-Junior is happy to be involved in a deal that will see him end up at Villa Park.

This has seen the Villans ask for a couple of different Juventus players.

Aston Villa rejected by Juventus star; eye two players as alternatives

According to Sky Sports, the Premier League club ‘are in the process of re-organising an agreement’ with the Italian giants, who want to complete the signing of Luiz.

After failing to reach an agreement with McKennie, ‘talks are ongoing over the signing of’ Enzo Barrenechea – who spent last season on loan at Frosinone.

Villa value Luiz at £55million and believe receiving £21m on top of Iling-Junior and another player meets that valuation.

They are boosted by Barrenechea being ‘open to the move’, though Unai Emery’s side have also ‘inquired about the availability’ Juve forward Matias Soule – who joined Barrenechea on loan at Frosinone.

Juve have made it clear that Soule ‘is not for sale’ with the signing of Barrenechea looking a lot more likely.

The report adds that Villa need to sell a player before the end of the month as they look to avoid a Premier League financial breach.

A deal to sign left-back Ian Maatsen from Chelsea is close to being finalised, as is a swap deal with Everton involving Tim Iroegbunam and Lewis Dobbin.

Villa could make a big sale with the Blues keen on their striker Jhon Duran and Emery is unlikely to stand in the way of a deal given how sparingly he has used him since the Colombian’s arrival from Chicago Fire last January.

More: Aston Villa news | Chelsea | Struggling PSR clubs’ players reassigned