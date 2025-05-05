Aston Villa have reportedly set their sights on Real Madrid’s goalkeeper as they prepare for a summer window that could bring significant change between the posts at Villa Park.

The links come amid growing uncertainty over the future of first-choice goalkeeper Emi Martinez, who could become one of the club’s most high-profile sales this summer.

As covered on Football365 recently, Villa are braced for interest from Saudi Arabia in the World Cup-winning Argentine, and are expected to consider sales of key players in order to ease Financial Fair Play concerns ahead of next season.

Martinez has been a standout performer for Unai Emery’s side since his arrival from Arsenal in 2020, but with the Saudi Pro League preparing another aggressive summer recruitment drive, the 32-year-old’s profile and accolades — including a FIFA Best Men’s Goalkeeper award — make him a prime target.

A key consideration behind Villa’s decision to sell Martinez could be his age. Although his value is somewhat preserved by a contract that runs until 2029, Argentina’s number one will turn 33 at the start of next season and has experienced a dip in performances this campaign.

Villa’s plans for the summer are already starting to take shape, and according to Birmingham Live, the club are now being credited with interest in a Real Madrid shot-stopper who played a pivotal role in Los Blancos’ run to yet another La Liga title last season.

While Real Madrid is blessed with the towering presence of Thibaut Courtois, who is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, injury troubles throughout the 2023/24 campaign thrust his understudy, Andriy Lunin, into the spotlight.

Despite his breakthrough performances, the Ukrainian has made just 12 appearances this term, down from 31 last season.

The 26-year-old signed a long-term deal last autumn that keeps him at the Bernabeu until 2030, though reports in Spain suggest he may be open to a move in search of regular first-team football.

Valued at around £20 million by Transfermarkt, he could represent a shrewd long-term investment for Villa should they need to replace Martinez, particularly with veteran back-up Robin Olsen also expected to depart when his contract expires this summer.

Villa are not alone in admiring the Madrid man, but the allure of first-team football in the Premier League, not to mention the prospect of playing more Champions League football at Villa Park next term, could help tip the balance.

With seven games left to play in La Liga, it remains to be seen whether Madrid will greenlight a move.

If the Villans can prize big money from the Saudis and sign a suitably priced replacement like Lunin, it should go a long way to easing their FFP fears while unlocking funds for summer recruitments.