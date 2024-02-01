Aston Villa finally get their man after signing Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough for £16m

Premier League side Aston Villa have completed their move for Middlesbrough striker Morgan Rogers after a concerted January pursuit.

The 21-year-old, who only arrived at Boro from Manchester City in July last year, has joined the Premier League club for an undisclosed fee, which it is understood could eventually amount to the region of £16million, and the duration of his initial contract has not been revealed.

A statement on Villa’s official website said: “Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough. The 21-year-old exciting young talent has joined Villa for an undisclosed fee.”

Rogers, who made 33 senior appearances for the Teesside club and scored seven goals, the most recent of them in last month’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg defeat at Chelsea, has been the subject of prolonged interest.

Boro resisted Villa’s early overtures for a player who began his professional career at West Brom and had loan spells at Lincoln, Blackpool and Bournemouth during his time at the Etihad Stadium, but finally settled for a healthy return on a man who cost them around £1million.

A statement on Boro’s official website said: “Morgan has been with the club just six months since joining from Manchester City. The former West Brom Academy graduate departs with the best wishes of all at MFC.”

