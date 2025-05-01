Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Aston Villa welcome Fulham to Villa Park on Saturday afternoon, hoping to halt a late-season slump and end their campaign on a high note.

Unai Emery’s side were fighting on three fronts just a few weeks ago, but PSG dashed their Champions League dreams, and they were humbled by Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Add a gut-punch defeat to Manchester City in the league, and Villa’s season is now hanging in the balance.

A top-four finish looks beyond them, but with European qualification still likely, they’ll want to reassert control at home, especially against a Fulham side who have made a habit of being either brilliant or baffling, sometimes within the same 90 minutes.

Marco Silva’s team remain in contention for a top-eight finish, and while that might not guarantee European football, it adds an edge to their final few fixtures.

They looked out of ideas for long spells against bottom-of-the-table Southampton last weekend but pulled off a dramatic comeback to take all three points – a result that summed up their chaotic potential.





Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction

This fixture has all the ingredients for entertainment and goals at both ends.

Both sides like to get on the ball and be brave in possession, while also turning the ball over and committing men to quick transitions.

The flip side of that is the space they tend to leave behind, especially in wide areas, and both sides have enough talent to exploit that shortcoming.

Villa still have enough quality to win the game outright, but we wouldn’t rule out a high-scoring draw. The way both sides set up should lead to chances on both ends, which is particularly evident in Villa’s recent results.

Both teams have scored in each of their last nine matches at Villa Park, where they’ve still managed to outscore the opposition on five occasions.

Likewise, Fulham have seen both teams hit the back of the net in nine of 11 on the road. Their away scoring record is a good one, as they’re averaging 1.41 goals per game and have only been shut out twice.

We fancy both teams to score and at least three goals on Saturday.

Aston Villa team news

Emi Martinez is one of two Villa players linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this week, but he will start here.

Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres and Lucas Digne should form the back four, with Boubacar Kamara anchoring midfield.

Youri Tielemans will have the freedom to roam and link the play alongside him in a midfield two.

John McGinn, Morgan Rogers and Jacob Ramsey are likely to operate just behind Ollie Watkins.

Marcus Rashford is dealing with a possible season-ending injury.

Aston Villa expected line-up

Martinez – Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne – Kamara, Tielemans – McGinn, Rogers, Ramsey – Watkins

Fulham news

Antonee Robinson is touch and go with an injury, so Silva may need to reshuffle at the back.

Kenny Tete, Joachim Andersen, Calvin Bassey and Ryan Sessegnon are in line to form the defence.

Sander Berge will sit at the base of midfield, flanked by the energetic Alex Iwobi and creative Andreas Pereira.

Harry Wilson could earn a start out wide, having recently edged out Adama Traore.

With Reiss Nelson and Rodrigo Muniz both out, Raul Jimenez is expected to lead the line.

Fulham expected line-up

Leno – Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon – Pereira, Berge, Iwobi – Wilson, Jimenez, Willian

Aston Villa vs Fulham: How to watch and listen

Aston Villa vs Fulham will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate at 12:30 on Saturday. Full match commentary will also be available on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.





Aston Villa vs Fulham stats

– Villa have a strong record against Fulham, winning six of their last seven Premier League games.

– They’re also on a five-match winning streak at Villa Park, having avoided defeat in 19 of 20 meetings there.

– Villa are enjoying a 16-match unbeaten run on home soil.

– Both teams have scored in each of Villa’s previous nine Premier League home matches.

– After drawing six of eight through December and January, Fulham have either won or lost their last 14 Premier League matches.

– Both teams have scored in nine of their last 11 away league matches.

– While Villa are averaging just over two goals per game at home, Fulham are averaging 1.41 goals per game on their travels.