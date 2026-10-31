Aston Villa finally get full range of Zion Suzuki experience in Fulham draw

We would like to preface this piece by asserting how great a team and big a club Aston Villa are, you know, just in case.

Jamie Carragher may have drawn the ire of their chairman Nassef Sawiris for his “unacceptable insults” about the club, but you’d be forgiven for not singing from the rooftops about one particular aspect of their draw with Fulham on Saturday night.

We ought to be careful on how hard we come down on Zion Suzuki, but the unfortunate truth is there has been some hyperbole over his ability since his establishment as Aston Villa’s new number one.

He’s done very well until now, but delivered a reality check during his otherwise praiseworthy performance in the Fulham draw.

During his time at Parma, Suzuki proved himself to be a goalkeeper capable of the sublime but equally susceptible to an erratic mistake. For every few good saves, there tended to be a clanger.

And that was the case for Villa against Fulham. Suzuki had stood out in the first half when called upon – even though more of the chances were at the other end – with a strong fingertip save to deny Oscar Bobb being his biggest highlight.

But he had nowhere to hide when he was directly responsible for the goal Fulham equalised with in the second half.

Suzuki had just done well – but not quite as well as the Sky commentators implied – to save an Alex Iwobi header, with the ensuing action leading to a Fulham corner.

It was from that inswinging set piece that Suzuki inexplicably dropped the ball into his own net.

Zion Suzuki drops Alex Iwobi's corner and Fulham are level! 🫨 pic.twitter.com/KwLFMRpKqk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 31, 2026

Fulham had needed something like that to get on level terms. They had ended the first half and started the second half well, but couldn’t score for toffee.

Their most notable chances included the aforementioned Bobb shot saved by Suzuki, a half-chance off Gonzalo Garcia’s shoulder that went over the bar, and a curler from the left peg of Shea Charles.

Antonee Robinson was an outlet on the left-hand side, with Fulham’s overloads causing problems for Matty Cash. But try as they might, Fulham just couldn’t find that golden opportunity to equalise until Suzuki gifted it to them.

Villa had been the better side by a fair distance for most of the first half. They were awarded a penalty for a handball by Sander Berge from a Leon Goretzka header, but John McGinn smashed it into the bar.

Instead, the lead came via Nicolas Jackson after he was put through by Johan Manzambi and cut in from the left-hand channel before getting in between two defenders and finishing.

But the momentum began to shift and Villa knew they had to wake up after Fulham came out of the traps stronger in the second half.

Unfortunately, Suzuki’s mistake set them back.

The Villa keeper still came out of the game with some credit and regained some composure, but goalkeeping mistakes are always in the spotlight and he had become the story of the night.

“He’ll never do that again,” offered Rob Green in post-match analysis on Sky. Except he might. It’d be splattered in between moments of brilliance, but it wouldn’t be out of the question.

Suzuki getting a move of this magnitude – replacing former World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez – raised some eyebrows in Italy from those who had seen this kind of script before.

But the Japan international will have to shake this off and get back on track. Before now, and considering this was on a day Leeds United’s James Trafford made a big mistake leading to a goal too, he was making his case as the Premier League’s best goalkeeper signing this season.

There were chances for either side to win it towards the end, most of all for Villa when Pau Torres’ header from a free kick dropped wide.

But in the end, it was a point apiece. That means a small step of progress for a Fulham side now unbeaten in three league games but still goal shy, while Villa’s streak is at five but they remain midtable for the time being.

And as they may come to learn if there are more occasions like this, that’s a level befitting of their new goalkeeper until he develops further.

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