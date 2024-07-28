Unai Emery wants Atletico Madrid to reduce their demands in order to sign Joao Felix

Aston Villa have reportedly told Atletico Madrid that they will only make a genuine attempt to sign Joao Felix if the La Liga side lower their demands to around £50million, having been given confidence to pull off the move.

Unai Emery has continually made smart additions to his Villa side. The likes of Pau Torres and Alex Moreno were very promising signings, both from La Liga, where he joined from.

This summer, he has prioritised adding English experience to the side, with Ian Maatsen and Amadou Onana likely to slot straight in, and Jaden Philogene returning after a useful period at Hull last season.

But after the eight signings already made at Villa Park this season, Emery is attempting to get one of his favourite players, Felix, through the door, at a discounted price.

Emery has made it no secret that he’d like to get the Atletico man through the door, but according to 90min, Villa want the La Liga side’s demands reduced to £50-60million in order to make genuine attempts to sign Felix.

Felix wants Villa move

If that happens, Villa should certainly be able to sign him, having made £50million from the sale of Moussa Diaby.

What’s more, Felix both does not want to play for Atletico, having left them on loan last season and now having no interest in returning to the fold, and he is keen on Villa.

The report states that Emery’s pedigree, and the fact Champions League football is available at Villa Park, means the Portuguese forward is keen on the switch.

MORE ON ASTON VILLA FROM F365:

👉Barcelona ‘receive £55m offer’ for Arsenal, Newcastle target as Aston Villa ‘plot move’

👉Summer transfer window 2024: Aston Villa now biggest sellers after Diaby sale

If he is to be signed, Felix will not be played up top, where he has played regularly in his career, but as a No.10.

Emery feels he would be the perfect option to supply Ollie Watkins, who had his best Premier League season last term, notching 19 goals and 13 assists, before heading to the Euros and scoring the goal which sent England to the final.

Atletico are said to be determined to recoup some of the £111million they paid for Felix in 2019, but exactly how much they are willing to sell him for remains to be seen.

READ MORE: Liverpool warned and inspired by five more clubs who were last to make a signing as relegation beckons