Aston Villa reportedly want to re-sign Jack Grealish from Manchester City this summer.

Grealish moved to City from Villa in a £100m club-record deal in the summer of 2021 and has 14 goals and 18 assists in 125 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side.

After a slow first season Grealish came to the fore in 2022/2023 and played a big hand in City’s treble-winning campaign.

But the 28-year-old started just ten Premier League games last term and played only 90 minutes of the final seven league matches as Jeremy Doku was often preferred by Guardiola to play on the left wing.

His lack of opportunity at the Etihad, which ultimately cost him a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024, has led to speculation over his future at the club and suggestions he could leave this summer.

TEAMtalk claim Aston Villa are ‘considering a swoop for their former player’. The report adds:

‘We understand Villa are keen to re-sign their former winger on a season-long loan, with an obligation to buy the midfielder to be attached to the deal. ‘The Midlands club would offer Grealish the opportunity to be a key player once again after he faded into the background through the last campaign at Man City.’

Unai Emery has already signed three new wingers this summer – Lewis Dobbin, Jaden Philogene and Samuel Iling-Junior – but Moussa Diaby has gone to Saudi Arabia after just one season at Villa Park and Grealish would offer experience that’s lacking in the other trio.

Villa can offer their former captain Champions League football having finished fourth in the Premier League last term and presumably a greater chance of returning to the England fold given the increased minutes he’s likely to be handed by Emery.

Grealish recently admitted that he was “heartbroken” at being snubbed for England’s Euro 2024 squad but is using it as “motivation” ahead of the new season.

“When you are on your holidays, every time you turn on the phone or the TV you just see it [the tournament], so it was hard not to see,” Grealish told the press after the match.

“I’ll be honest, football-wise it was the most difficult thing I’ve ever had to deal with in terms of my own career.

“I was absolutely heartbroken. For myself now moving forward, I have to just try and use that as motivation going into this season.

“I felt I should have been in the [England] squad,” added Grealish, who was speaking on City’s pre-season tour of the United States.

“I feel like I offer something different to players in the England squad. But it is what it is.

“As I said, it was the hardest moment for me as a footballer. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in my career.”