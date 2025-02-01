Marco Asensio could follow Marcus Rashford through the door at Aston Villa

Aston Villa could quickly land two star attackers one after the other, with a move for a Paris Saint-Germain star on track, along with Marcus Rashford closing in on a move to the Villans.

Villa have come out of nowhere to almost land Rashford. On Friday, reports suggested Barcelona were in the driving seat, but when talks hit a bump, Unai Emery’s side burst to the front of the queue.

The latest reports, from a number of insiders, state that Manchester United forward Rashford is nearing Villa Park, with the Midlands outfit ‘close to agreeing’ a deal to land him, initially on loan.

Villa have also been linked with PSG man Asensio, and Fabrizio Romano reports that his move is a separate topic to Rashford, despite both frequenting the wings.

He states that Villa have been in talks with both the French outfit and Asensio’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

But he also reports that with Cher Ndour joining Fiorentina, the winger can depart PSG on loan.

Romano suggests that talks with Villa are ongoing, but with the suggestion that Asensio can leave, it does not seem the move is far away from happening.

The insider also reiterates reports that Rashford is very close to his move to Villa Park.

With that said, after Jhon Duran’s lucrative exit to Al Nassr, the Villans could land two quality attackers to take some of the attacking burden.

Rashford’s qualities are clear to see in the Premier League, despite Ruben Amorim not being his biggest fan, and Asensio has six goal contributions in just 620 Ligue 1 minutes this season, with a total tally of 18 goals and assists in 47 games for PSG.

