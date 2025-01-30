According to reports, Aston Villa have joined six clubs in the race to sign Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Bayern Munich invested around £24m to sign the France U21 international from Ligue Un outfit Rennes during the 2022 summer transfer window.

Tel has sparkled in flashes for the Bundesliga giants as he’s grabbed 16 goals and seven assists in his 83 appearances in all competitions.

Despite this, the 19-year-old is looking to leave Bayern Munich this window as he is behind Harry Kane in the pecking order. He has only made five starts this term in all competitions.

Several Premier League clubs are in the market for a new forward and Tel represents a tempting option for a couple of sides.

READ: Watkins 4th), Tel 2nd): Ranking the Arsenal striker targets from worst to best buy

On Thursday afternoon, journalist Fabrice Hawkins revealed Aston Villa are ‘interested’ in Tel as a replacement for Jhon Duran, who is heading to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have previously been mentioned and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims it’s a seven-club chase.

He said: “One more club has called today for Mathys Tel: Aston Villa have also asked for deal conditions.

“Jhon Durán leaves to join Al Nassr and Villa are in the market for new striker, with contact made for Tel as @FabriceHawkins reports. There are currently 7 clubs involved.”

MORE ASTON VILLA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal offer for ‘dream’ Watkins transfer ‘encouraged’ amid ‘quick pivot’ to ‘new striker priority’

👉 Aston Villa star to ‘disappear’ slammed after making ‘crazy’ transfer decision with ‘medical complete’

👉 Watkins is the Havertz of Aston Villa as huge win should rule out second Arsenal d*ck move

A report from The Boot Room claims Spurs have made Tel their ‘new priority’ signing before the January transfer window closes on February 3.

They have also revealed Bayern Munich’s ‘asking price’ and their ‘preferred’ outcome.