Aston Villa respond to Man Utd enquiry for Ian Maatsen

Aston Villa have decided that they will not sell Ian Maatsen to Manchester United, whose enquiry to bring the left-back to Old Trafford has failed to yield any positive results, according to a journalist.

Man Utd are on the hunt for a new left-back in the final days of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, have a number of left-backs on their radar, including Lewis Hall and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

However, Newcastle are adamant that they will not sell Hall, while Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has decided to keep Lewis-Skelly.

Man Utd are running out of time, as the transfer window closes on Tuesday.

On August 29, it emerged that Man Utd have enquired about a potential deal for Villa left-back Maatsen.

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Transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke, who has over 173,000 followers on X, revealed: “Manchester United have made an enquiry for Aston Villa defender Ian Maatsen as they search to bring in a new left-back. #MUFC #AVFC”

However, it seems that Man Utd have failed in their quest to sign the former Chelsea left-back.

Aston Villa will not sell Ian Maatsen to Man Utd

Sky Sports News’ Manchester United reporter, Danyal Khan, has reported that Villa will not sell the 24-year-old Netherlands international left-back.

Villa, who won the Europa League under manager Unai Emery last season, will offer Maatsen a new contract.

Khan wrote on X at 8:23pm on August 29: “Manchester United explored potential availability of left-back Ian Maatsen but he is set to be offered a new contract by #avfc.

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“Villa do do not want to sell Maatsen and is set to be offered new terms soon.

“Understand #mufc are continuing to monitor options at left-back to further strengthen before Tuesday’s deadline & ready to move if the right opportunity becomes available.

“Club balancing need to reinforce this season v pursuing long-term targets in future windows.”

Besides deciding to keep Maatsen, Villa have also launched a move to sign Amad Diallo from Man Utd.

225Foot has reported: ‘According to exclusive information from 225foot, Aston Villa have officially submitted a concrete offer to Manchester United to sign the Ivory Coast international.

‘The Villans are looking to bolster their attack and see him as the ideal candidate to revitalise their offensive line.’

Villa, though, have failed in their pursuit of Como midfielder Martin Baturina.

Sky Sport Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri wrote on X at 7:36pm on August 28: “Martin Baturina will stay at Como 1907 this season.

“The Croatian midfielder was highly sought-after on the market, with offers from Newcastle and Aston Villa.

“Both English clubs were ready to offer up to €70M for Baturina, but Como considered him untouchable. #NUFC #AVFC”

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