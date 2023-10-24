Aston Villa star ‘in dispute’ with Emery after squad snub leads to Dennis Rodman social media posts

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran is reportedly ‘in a dispute’ with the club after some bizarre social media activity from the striker after he was left out of the 4-1 win over West Ham on Sunday.

Villa signed Duran from Chicago Fire for £15m in January but is yet to start a Premier League game under Unai Emery, thanks in large part due to the outstanding form of Ollie Watkins.

The 19-year-old has though managed two Premier League goals – including a stunning volley against Crystal Palace – despite featuring for just 67 minutes this term.

He’s come on as a substitute in six of Villa’s nine games so far this season, but was left out of the matchday squad against the Hammers, and didn’t take that snub all too well it seems.

The teenager confirmed on social media that his absence was not due to injury before deleting all pictures on his account associated with Aston Villa.

Then, in a bid to ensure that his followers were left with no doubt over his defiance, Duran posted pictures of former basketball player, and infamous rebel Dennis Rodman.

That was all the evidence Colombian outlet Noticias RCN (via Sport Witness) needed to claim the striker is ‘in a dispute’ with Emery, insisting ‘something must have happened’ for Duran to do a madness on social media.

They’re clearly, and predictably, taking the side of the Colombia international, claiming his ‘promising’ displays ‘give him credits to earn more opportunities’.

After Duran’s stunning goal against Palace in Villa’s 3-1 win, Emery emphasised the striker’s need to develop through game time.

He said: “Today was a difficult match like every one is. We played very well, created chances and didn’t concede a lot in our box. But we didn’t score [in the first half].

“We played a lot [of other matches] like today and were winning in the first 20 or so minutes. We said at half time to keep going and controlling the game like we were doing. They have a very good team and good players and they did that transition and scored the goal. Then it was a difficult moment.

“Jhon Duran is young but he has potential. We have to work with him, give him chances and minutes to take confidence and build experiences. Every minute he’s playing is important for him and he’s helping us, like with the goal he scored today.”

READ MORE: Premier League winners and losers: O’Neil, Emery, Nunez thriving as Kompany, West Ham struggle