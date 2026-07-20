Aston Villa are said to be engaged in an ‘intense’ battle with a few other clubs for German goalkeeper Noah Atubolu, while a former Villan feels Emi Martinez could move on.

Villa have enjoyed the talents of Martinez for six seasons. During that time, he’s been one of the world’s best goalkeepers, and showed that in Sunday’s World Cup final, making 11 saves – a record for a match of its kind.

All summer there have been suggestions that he could move on from Villa – Juventus have pushed and their fans are clamouring for his signing after his display in Argentina’s final heartbreak.

Amid reports linking Martinez with other clubs, Villa are on the hunt for a new keeper.

Fussballdaten reports there is an ‘intense battle’ in which they are engaged for Freiburg’s Atubolu, alongside Bournemouth, Inter Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 24-year-old German kept 10 clean sheets in all competitions last season, including five in the Europa League as Freiburg made it to the final, where they were beaten by Villa.

The Midlands club are said to be preparing an ‘attractive offer’ for Atubolu, for whom Freiburg want to make €25-30million (£21.2-25.5m).

The club are said to feel the German could perfectly integrate into the system, but it’s suggested Atubolu could be a backup option.

Martinez could leave

But there is still a sense that Martinez could leave, with former Villan Henri Lansbury stating as much of late.

He told Villa News: “He’s a world-class player and that’s what happens to the best players, they’re touted around.

“He’s done fantastic for Villa and Argentina, so he’s always going to have clubs after him. That will make his taste buds flare, I’m sure he’ll have a sniff at it.

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“It’s all a waiting game now. If Villa find a replacement they think fits they could still let him move on.”

The most heavily-linked side are Juventus at the moment, and after Martinez lost the World Cup final, it’s not known if he’ll look to stay with Villa or move on.

If Atubolu is indeed being looked at as a backup, then Villa surely won’t push their star out the door, but having started every game for the Europa League finalists last season, the German is surely a better player than to be sat second in the pecking order.

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