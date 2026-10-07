Aston Villa reportedly have a feeling on whether Alejandro Garnacho can ‘restart his career’ after having an ‘intense mini pre-season’.

Garnacho progressed through the ranks at Man Utd, and it was felt that he could become a top-level winger at Old Trafford.

However, the 22-year-old was derailed by supposed attitude issues and fallouts en route to joining Chelsea during the 2025 summer transfer window.

Garnacho also struggled at Chelsea before he was involved in one of this summer’s most surprising transfers.

Ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, Garnacho joined Aston Villa on loan with a conditional buy option, though he has made a slow start to the new season.

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Before the international break, Garnacho only played 31 minutes in three Premier League appearances for Aston Villa, and this fuelled suggestions that his days could already be numbered at Villa Park.

However, Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has publicly backed Garnacho and has shed light on why he did not play much in the early weeks of this season.

“[He has to] continue working. Work, work, train, work. When he can have minutes to play, try and play well. He is progressing, but we have players in front of him now,” Emery said last month.

“George [Hemmings] is playing fantastic. Alysson is also understanding things well and is giving us things I want.

“[Ibrahim] Mbaye also responded well. We want a competitive team and players to compete in the style we have.

“Garnacho is a little bit behind, because of some circumstances we had in pre-season,” Emery said. “It is time to be patient for the time he needs.”

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Internal verdict at Aston Villa after Alejandro Garnacho’s ‘mini pre-season’

Now, a report from journalist John Percy for The Telegraph has revealed details about the ‘intense mini pre-season’ Garnacho has had during this international break.

Garnacho is said to be looking to ‘restart his Premier League career’ in the coming months, and it is also claimed that he has had ‘several one-to-one meetings’ with Emery.

And this appears to have been successful, with Garnacho scoring in friendlies against Southampton and Sevilla.

The report adds:

‘Emery and his coaching staff have also put Garnacho through individual tactical sessions to get him up to speed with the Basque manager’s methods and principles of play. ‘The Argentine winger has worked on a personal fitness programme and it is understood that Villa believe he has made clear progress over the last fortnight.’

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