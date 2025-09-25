Aston Villa’s squad have reportedly made an admission on Unai Emery’s recent criticism of their attitude after he hit out at his “lazy” players.

Emery‘s side has endured a dire couple of months since missing out on Champions League qualification on the final day of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Aston Villa‘s final day loss to Manchester United made them settle for a spot in the Europa League, which also ensured they had a limited transfer budget in the summer.

The club’s issues regarding the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules made them consider damaging exits, with Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Martinez linked with exits.

These three players ended up staying, but they had a poor window as they were pretty inactive before signing Harvey Elliott and Jadon Sancho on deadline day.

This has contributed to Aston Villa’s poor start to the 2025/26 campaign, with Emery’s team sitting 18th in the Premier League. They are winless in five games and have only scored one goal.

At the weekend, Aston Villa failed to beat newly-promoted Sunderland as the two sides drew 1-1 despite the Black Cats playing most of the game with ten men.

It has subsequently been revealed that sporting director Monchi has left Aston Villa, who are replacing him with Roberto Olabe.

Now, a detailed report from The Athletic has broken down Aston Villa’s ‘three days of turmoil’, with their response to Emery’s damning criticism revealed.

After Villa’s 1-1 draw against Sunderland, Emery labelled his players “lazy”, though ‘several sources close to players’ have ‘admitted’ that this ‘was fair’.

It is also noted that ‘this is the worst period under Emery, both in form and current mood’.

Regarding the reason for this spell, it is claimed that ‘several sources close to the dressing room understandably insist players are behind the manager, but are suffering a crisis of confidence, especially in attack’.

The report has also revealed a five-word reason for Aston Villa replacing Monchi instead of Emery, with club chiefs ‘doubling down’.

