Aston Villa midfielder ‘suffers significant injury’ – will miss rest of season and Euro 2024

Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara has suffered a significant knee injury and will miss the rest of the 2023/24 season.

Kamara has impressed in the Villans midfielder this term, helping Unai Emery’s side in their bid to qualify for the Champions League.

He played his 20th Premier League match of the campaign against Manchester United on Sunday but limped off after 65 minutes, two minutes before his side’s equaliser in the 2-1 defeat.

It has now been revealed that the French midfielder has sustained an injury to the ligament in his knee.

Aston Villa shared in a club statement that Kamara will see a specialist.

“Aston Villa can confirm Boubacar Kamara has suffered a significant knee ligament injury,” the statement read.

“The midfielder sustained the damage during yesterday’s fixture with Manchester United and has subsequently undergone a scan this morning.

“Kamara’s condition will be reviewed ahead of a further consultation with a knee specialist.”

A report from The Athletic confirmed that Kamara will not play again this season, which is a blow to Villa’s bid for a top-four finish and the Europa Conference League title.

It will be at least five months on the sidelines for the former Marseille defensive midfielder, who will miss this summer’s European Championships with France.

Kamara is expected to undergo surgery and is the third Villa player to suffer an ACL injury this season.

Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia both suffered the injury in August.

Meanwhile, Leon Bailey has signed a new contract at Aston Villa, it has been announced.

The 26-year-old Jamaica winger has extended his stay, having initially moved to Villa Park from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021.

Bailey has scored seven goals in 21 appearances this season to help Unai Emery’s side mount an unexpected top-four challenge.

In total, the former Genk forward has scored 16 goals in 87 appearances for Villa – and he provided the assist for Douglas Luiz in Sunday’s 2-1 home defeat to Manchester United.

