Aston Villa can land Asensio for absolute bargain but have two problems to solve first

Paris Saint-Germain would reportedly accept a small fee from Aston Villa for Marco Asensio, but there are still a couple of obstacles between them and the Spaniard.

Asensio has been an absolute revelation since walking through the door at Villa Park in January. In eight games in all competitions, the Spanish forward has seven goals to his name.

That includes a Champions League brace in one half against Club Brugge to help the Villans to the quarter-finals. Villa fans are already falling in love with Asensio, and as per the Mail, that love affair could continue for a low price.

It’s reported that PSG would accept an offer between £15-20million for the Spaniard. That is surely one which Villa would be happy to pay, having seen how much quality Asensio brings to their side.

They will, though, having a balancing act on their hands in terms of wages, as Asensio has a big contract, and Villa are already spending 96 per cent of their revenue on player wages.

There is also the fact that the winger has played in the Champions League each season for essentially his entire career. He is currently doing so at Villa, but it’s suggested he might not want to drop out of it, if Villa don’t confirm their status there for next season.

Of course, there is a chance via a couple of avenues that Villa do get to play in Europe’s elite competition next season. If they were to win the Champions League this season – currently in the quarters – they’d automatically get a spot for next season.

It’s also likely that England will be given five Champions League spots next season, and the Villans are only three points below fifth-placed Manchester City at the moment.

Our friends at TEAMtalk, meanwhile, suggest Asensio would be happy to remain with Villa if they confirm European football for next season, and there is no suggestion that applies only to the Champions League, which means a slightly lower finish or an FA Cup triumph could do it for them.

Indeed, it seems if Villa can pay his wages, they’ll be in a good spot to land Asensio permanently.

