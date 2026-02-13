According to reports, Aston Villa have ‘lined up’ Nottingham Forest and England star Morgan Gibbs-White as a replacement for Morgan Rogers.

23-year-old Rogers has emerged as one of the best players in the Premier League, grabbing eight goals and five assists in his 26 appearances this season.

Respected journalist David Ornstein recently named the England international as ‘one to watch’ for this summer’s transfer window as there are likely to be plenty of suitors for the Aston Villa star’s signature.

Rogers could cost as much as £100m in the summer, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United among those linked with him.

And a report from journalist Pete O’Rourke for Football Insider claims the Villans are ‘lining up’ Gibbs-White as a replacement for Rogers.

Gibbs-White came close to joining Spurs in the summer for around £60m until this proposed transfer fell through at the last minute. He has not been as good this season as during the 2024/25 campaign, but he has been Forest’s standout performer with eight goal involvements in 26 Premier League outings.

Regarding Rogers and Gibbs-White, O’Rourke explained: “Yeah, it’s gonna be an interesting one with regards to Morgan Gibbs-White’s long term future.

“If Nottingham Forest were to go down, it would be inevitable I think that he would move on as I don’t imagine he will want to play in the Championship.

“He came very close to a move away from the City Ground last summer when Tottenham triggered his release clause, but eventually he ended up signing a new deal.

“Although Forrest won’t want to lose him, I’m sure they’ll probably will be expecting interest in him. There’s been potential talk that Villa could be interested in Gibbs White especially if they were to lose somebody like Morgan Rogers.

“He isn’t going to be short of options, Morgan Gibbs-White, if he decides to leave Forest. There will be a number of Premier League clubs who will be interested in the former Wolves man.”

And a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Aston Villa want to sign Celta Vigo star Oscar Mingueza, who is also admired by Newcastle and West Ham.

The defender is said to be a ‘top target’ for these sides, with Villa boss Unai Emery particularly keen to secure his services.

The report claims: ‘Óscar Mingueza is a specific request of Unai Emery, who greatly values ​​his tactical intelligence across different areas of the pitch.

‘The Hondarribia-born coach sees the player from Santa Perpètua de Moguda as an ideal fit to bolster his defensive structure. He is even being considered for a midfield role, a versatility that the Aston Villa manager has always been adept at utilising.’

