Aston Villa duo Emiliano Martinez and Leon Bailey are the latest Premier League players to attract interest from Saudi Arabia, with both reportedly lined up for potential moves as the club prepares for another balancing act under Financial Fair Play rules.

According to The Telegraph, Saudi sources have confirmed that Martinez and Bailey are on the radar of clubs in the Pro League. The report states:

‘While the identities of the clubs interested in Martinez and Bailey are not yet clear, a Saudi source confirmed to Telegraph Sport that the pair have been lined up for moves. ‘Villa sold striker Jhon Duran to Saudi club Al-Nassr in January, having also sold Moussa Diaby to Al-Ittihad last summer to help comply with financial rules in the Premier League and Europe. ‘It is anticipated that, regardless of whether the club qualifies for the Champions League, Villa will sell players this summer to help juggle financial rules while trying to improve the squad. ‘Martinez is one of Villa’s highest earners. Rivals, at home and in Europe, believe the club may feel the time is right to listen to offers for one of their leading players.’

The Argentine shot-stopper has been a key figure in Villa’s rise under Unai Emery, helping the club secure a spot in this season’s Champions League after a standout 2022/23 campaign.

He’s also collected major personal accolades along the way, including back-to-back Yashin Trophy wins and FIFA’s Best Men’s Goalkeeper award in 2022.

But despite moments of brilliance this season, including a man-of-the-match display against Bayern Munich, Martinez hasn’t been at his consistent best.

Costly errors have crept into his game, including high-profile slips against PSG and Man City, and there’s a growing sense that the club may now be open to cashing in if the price is right.

Martinez signed a long-term contract extension in 2022, which runs until 2029, but that also makes him one of the club’s top earners – a fact not lost on the Saudi suitors looking to make another marquee addition.

Villa have already been linked with Espanyol goalkeeper and Man Utd target Joan Garcia as a potential replacement. The Spaniard has a reported £21 million release clause and has been earning plaudits in La Liga this season.

Leon Bailey, meanwhile, appears even more expendable. The Jamaican international hasn’t started a game since early March and has struggled to hold down a regular spot under Emery, despite showing flashes of his quality off the bench.

Having arrived in 2021 for £25 million, Villa may now look to recoup that investment, especially if it helps them stay on the right side of UEFA’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Even if Champions League football returns to Villa Park next season, the club is expected to sanction more exits this summer as Emery looks to trim the wage bill and retool the squad.

With Saudi interest heating up and financial pressures mounting, Villa’s transfer window could be defined more by who they let go than who they bring in.