Aston Villa can ‘look to go all the way’ and achieve historic feat they never have before

Louis Saha thinks Aston Villa can “look to go all the way” this season and getting into the Champions League “would be a great achievement” for them.

Villa were expected to follow up their seventh-placed finish from last term with another good season this time around. However, not many would have foreseen that they’d be fighting regular title challengers at the top of the table.

They’re currently in third place, ahead of serial Premier League winners Manchester City, and just below Arsenal – who came second last season – and Liverpool, who last won the title four seasons ago.

There’s no signs of stopping for Villa – they’ve won 11 of the 16 games they’ve played so far, and former Premier League striker Saha thinks they can keep it up all season and finish in a very strong position.

“It’s great to see Aston Villa doing so well. They have solid foundations and I think they can have a similar season to Newcastle last year,” he told PaddyPower.

“They can look to go all the way! Until you can’t do it, you have to try and do it! They need to keep believing, keep creating chances and keep being really difficult to play against. They’re a joy to watch.”

Indeed, there’s no reason Villa won’t be looking at challenging for the title given their current position. While they might fall short, Saha feels Champions League football is a distinct possibility.

“The Premier League is so open and if you are consistent then you can do great things,” Saha added.

“Villa’s strike-force are really hard to defend against so they should be aiming, at least for the top four. Getting into the Champions League would be a great achievement for them and a reward for the work they’ve done over the years.”

Qualifying for the Champions League would be a historic result for Villa. Indeed, they have never played in the tournament in its current guise, and have only twice reached the Europa League.

That said, it would be an absolutely massive achievement for them, and not unlike Newcastle, if they are to get there, they have a squad that looks like it could make a fist of it.

