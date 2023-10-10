Aston Villa tipped to make exciting January move for Real Madrid star Emery loves

Aston Villa have been tipped to make a move for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos when the transfer window re-opens in January.

Unai Emery has made some impressive signings already this season. The manager has brought in some top players such as Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres and Nicolo Zaniolo, who have already shown signs of taking his team to the next level.

Aston Villa have enjoyed an excellent start to the season, winning five and drawing one of their eight Premier League matches so far.

This has left them in fifth place in the table, just four points behind league leaders Arsenal and Tottenham.

Emery is still keen to further bolster his squad in January, and it’s thought that he has his eye on Ceballos, who has plenty of experience at the highest level.

The 27-year-old began his career with Real Betis, before signing for Real Madrid in 2017. He has made 124 appearances to date for the Spanish giants, scoring six goals and making 12 assists.

Ceballos also spent two years on loan with Arsenal. He featured 77 times for the Gunners, scoring twice and making five assists. With that in mind, he can help bring the experience of the Champions League, Premier League and LaLiga to Aston Villa.

According to reports from Spain, as cited by Birmingham Live, Ceballos remains at the top of Emery’s transfer shortlist as he looks ahead to the January window.

Ceballos has seen his minutes diminish significantly at Real Madrid in recent seasons. He is behind the likes of Jude Bellingham, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni in the pecking order.

It’s claimed that if Real Madrid make Ceballos available for a move in January, Aston Villa are primed to make a move for the midfielder.

The Midlands club would reportedly be willing to spend €30m (approx. £26m) on Ceballos this winter.

The former Arsenal man is certainly a player for Villa fans to keep an eye on over the next couple of months.

