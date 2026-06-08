Aston Villa make huge ‘offer’ for Leeds target as first of three signings ‘very close’

Martin Baturina, Serhou Guirassy and Ibrahim Mbaye have all been linked with Aston Villa.

Aston Villa have made a big offer to sign Como star Martin Baturina as two more of Unai Emery’s summer targets become clear, according to reports.

The Villans had a brilliant season once again under Emery as the Spaniard guided them to a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League and to glory in the Europa League.

Their success could see one or two of their big stars leave as Morgan Rogers, in particular, is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe and the Premier League.

Aston Villa are also looking to build on their brilliant season with three players now reportedly being lined up to give Emery more strength and depth.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) is claiming that Aston Villa ‘have made a formal offer’ for Como attacking midfielder Baturina with the bid thought to be between €50m and €55m.

Another unnamed English club have also made an offer for Baturina and the Serie A club now ‘value the winger at €80m’.

READ: Five-year net spend table: Chelsea top by £150m despite 10th-place finish

Leeds United are known admirers of the Croatia international after reports in January claimed they made a €30m plus bonuses offer in the winter window.

German publication Bild insists that Aston Villa and Turkish side Fenerbahce are ‘seriously considering’ a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy this summer.

Despite rumours that he could end up in Saudi Arabia, Guirassy is ‘currently keen to remain in top-level European football’ with the Guinea international keen to ‘gain clarity’ about his future early in the window.

Sporting director Lars Ricken recently revealed that Dortmund are planning for Guirassy being around next season, he said: “We have no intention of letting him leave. He has impressively demonstrated his value to Borussia Dortmund over the last two seasons.”

PSG star ‘very close’ to joining Aston Villa

Aston Villa are also ‘very close’ to sealing a deal to sign Ibrahim Mbaye in the summer transfer window, according to French journalist Romaine CG.

READ: Best No.10s available for transfer this summer: Arsenal target Rogers one of five English players

The journalist wrote on X: ‘Aston Villa eyeing 2 PSG players for this summer transfer window! – Ibrahim Mbaye is very close to joining the English club. – Lucas Chevalier is on the shortlist of the recent Europa League winners. #AVFC #TeamPSG.’

Bogarde is rated ‘very highly at Aston Villa’

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown – who remains well-connected in the Premier League – insists Emery is keen to keep Lamare Bogarde this summer despite interest from a number of clubs.

Brown told Football Insider: “I’ve heard good things about Lamare Bogarde.

“They rate him very highly at Aston Villa, the manager is a big fan of his, and that’s why he’s been involved more in the squad this season.

“He hasn’t been starting every week, but he’s been a big part of the side and the success they’ve had in Europe especially.

“That’s why there is interest in him as well, because Premier League clubs are always looking to see if there’s a deal to be done for a player on the fringes like that.

“But Villa don’t want to see him go, they’re speaking to him about a new contract and they hope they’re going to be able to reach an agreement.

“Keeping the best academy graduates at the club is always a priority, it’s something Villa want to prioritise because a lot of them have been allowed to move on.

“It’s good to have players like that around the club, especially when they’re playing well, so if they can put off other clubs and keep him around, that would be ideal.”

READ NEXT: Bernardo Silva to Chelsea? Predicting where the best 2026 free agents will go