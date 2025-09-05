Aston Villa make Emi Martinez ‘reintegration’ decision after failed Man Utd transfer

Aston Villa will reintegrate their £150,000-a-week goalkeeper after he unsuccessfully pursued a move to Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Emiliano Martinez made it clear at the end of 2024/25 that, in his mind, he was leaving the Villans in the summer transfer window.

That never came to fruition, despite genuine interest from Man United, with reports claiming he was sitting by the phone waiting for a call that never came on Deadline Day.

After the Red Devils signed Senne Lammens instead, Martinez departed for international duty with Argentina and will return to Birmingham with his tail between his legs. At least he didn’t hit Peter Odemwingie levels.

There doesn’t appear to be too much bad blood between the 33-year-old and the club and their supporters. He didn’t behave abhorrently by any means, but did make it clear that he wanted to leave.

OPINION: Emi Martinez used to be Aston Villa’s d*ckhead but is now just a d*ckhead

Still on his £150,000-a-week Villa contract, Martinez is reportedly in Unai Emery’s plans, despite his desire to leave and absence in the club’s most recent Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

Marco Bizot took his place in the team after the Argentine returned against Brentford eight days earlier, and it’s unclear who will be the first choice moving forward.

What is clear is Emery’s stance on reintegrating Martinez.

According to The Athletic, he will return to the first-team set-up after his attempts to join United failed.

However, his immediate future depends on ‘how Martinez responds once he returns’.

The report from Jacob Tanswell states:

Emiliano Martinez is expected to be reintegrated into Aston Villa’s squad after the goalkeeper failed to secure a move to Manchester United on transfer deadline day. Sources close to Martinez and Villa, speaking on the condition of anonymity to protect relationships, have told The Athletic that the plan is for the Argentinian to return following the international break and be available for selection. However, this will depend on how Martinez responds once he returns, with his long-term future at the club uncertain. The 33-year-old was not included in Unai Emery’s squad for the 3-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday, the penultimate day of the window, due to doubts over his future.

Martinez is currently on international duty and kept a clean sheet in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Venezuela on Friday morning.

Speaking about the goalkeeper, Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni said: “Emi is fine. In the end, his transfer didn’t happen, but yesterday was his birthday and I saw him happy.

“Of course, he must have been excited about the idea of playing for Manchester United, as people have said, but he’s a positive kid. He’s already focused on us and when he returns to his club, he’ll be focused on them.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd and Man City are signing goalkeepers ill-suited to who and where they are