Aston Villa president of football operations Monchi has confirmed that the Premier League club are interested in signing Marco Asensio and Joao Felix.

The Villans reportedly accepted a bid around £64m from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr for Jhon Duran with the Colombia international undergoing a medical in London ahead of a move to the Middle East.

And Aston Villa are set to use that money to make some signings of their own with Unai Emery keen to improve some attacking areas in his side.

On Thursday, The Athletic reported that Chelsea forward Joao Felix and Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Asensio ‘are among the list of options Aston Villa are considering as they aim to recruit an attacker this window’.

The report added:

‘Villa manager Unai Emery has held long-standing admiration for Paris Saint-Germain’s Asensio and has been interested in signing the attacking midfielder in previous windows. ‘Similarly, Villa wanted to sign Chelsea’s Portuguese forward Joao Felix, 25, last summer and in early 2023. ‘The club are aiming to recruit an attacker following the departure of Emiliano Buendia to Bayer Leverkusen and the imminent sale of Jhon Duran to Al Nassr.’

And now Aston Villa president of football operations Monchi has confirmed that the Premier League club are interested in both Felix and Asensio.

Monchi told Spanish television channel Cope: “They are similar players, who Unai Emery likes. Asensio was tried by Aston Villa before I arrived. Last summer we were close to Joao. Neither of them are easy because in terms of salary and cost they are not simple.

“If there is a coach in world football who recovers players, it is Unai Emery. He has been able to recover talents. Joao Felix has talent, and it is only a matter of finding the right environment to bring out the best version of himself. And Unai works very, very well on that.”

Football Insider claim that Aston Villa could have more to spend than fans are aware of with the Villans set to land ‘way more’ than the initial £64m fee for Duran.

The deal for the Colombian star is ‘expected to rise significantly with bonuses given the “huge money” available to clubs in Saudi Arabia’ with ‘the fee has been described as “too good to turn down” both for Villa and Duran, and he is set to officially become an Al-Nassr player in the coming days.’

Former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton thinks Matty Cash “needs a little bit of help” if they can bring in another defender before the end of the window.

When asked what he makes on Monchi and Emery’s transfer record at Villa, Hutton said: “They’ve done well, to be fair. They’ve got a great relationship; they’ve worked together in the past. I think that really helps, having that bond between the two of them.

“They know exactly what each other’s looking for and it really does help. So, of course, everybody wants a massive name, but the chances of that happening are very slim.

“Because of the situation that they’re in, they might not have as much money as they want to spend on a top target. So, I think it’s probably somebody at this moment in time to really help out because they feel they probably need another right back as well.

“If I’m looking at it, they’re strong on the left-hand side. Konsa can go out to right back, but I think his best position is centre back. So maybe Matty Cash needs a little bit of help as well.

“We’ll see what happens. I don’t think it’s going to be a huge name but I’m sure they’ve got something up their sleeve.”