Aston Villa manager Unai Emery looks animated on the touchline

Unai Emery says beating Fulham was “very important” as Aston Villa “dream” of qualifying for the Champions League for the second year in a row.

Youri Tielemans’ header was the difference in the Villans’ 1-0 home win over Marco Silva’s men.

The win puts Villa level on points with Nottingham Forest and Chelsea in sixth and fifth, respectively, with five Champions League places up for grabs.

Speaking after the win, Emery stressed the importance of qualifying for Europe.

“A very important [win], as our aim is to play in Europe,” the Aston Villa head coach said.

“Europe is very important for the club and for our progress to try get another UEFA trophy. Champions League is the most difficult achievement we can have.

“Champions League is our dream – we are so motivated to be there again.

“We have to try prepare for each match – be focused and be very demanding.”

On match-winner Tielemans, Emery said: “He is a really competitive guy. His commitment with every day work is fantastic.

“Today, we can feel he’s completely playing and performing like we want.

“His commitment is the most important thing for us.”

Villa captain John McGinn insists that his team are still vying for a top-five finish after a difficult two weeks.

“A massive three points,” McGinn said. “It keeps us in the hunt for the Champions League spots.

“As you get older you start to appreciate it a bit more. You want to achieve as much as possible.

“Last week was a huge setback [losing to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final], but we keep going.”

And Tielemans added: “All our games, we know we have to win them to have a chance to be in the Champions League next season.

“This afternoon was a good win. A tough opponent, Fulham are a very good team. We could have finished the game earlier, but credit to the guys. Good fight and good win.

“It is just getting in the good place at a good moment – we practiced this comer kick in training and it went well.” the Belgian said about his goal.

“It (Champions League) is the biggest European competition club wise. We have had a taste this season and we want to do it again.

“To have a better good difference for us is key towards the end now. We need to improve on that definitely.”

On starting every Premier League game this season, Tielemans said: “Sometimes it is a bit of luck [not getting injured].

“I’ve tried to take care of my body and just play the games and enjoy my football.”

