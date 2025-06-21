Aston Villa are eyeing a shock move for Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount, according to reports.

Mount joined United from Chelsea for around £55million in the 2023 summer transfer window.

The Red Devils paid a huge fee for the England international despite him only having a year left on his contract.

Injuries were always an issue for Mount during his Blues career, but they’ve gone from being an issue to a full-blown theme since he moved to Old Trafford.

He has only played 46 times — scoring four goals and assisting once — in two seasons for United, and started just 11 matches across all competitions in 2024/25.

MORE: Palmer, Mount, Robertson among eight Big Six stars set for renaissance after suffering this season

The 36-cap Englishman looks miles off receiving an international recall under his former Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, and has been linked with a surprise summer transfer.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa have ‘accelerated’ their interest in Mount and are ‘plotting a move’ if the 26-year-old is allowed to leave United.

Former Red Devils scout Mick Brown thinks the Villans ‘could make a move’ for Mount this summer.

“United have tried to establish whether there is a market for Mason Mount,” he said on The Inside Track podcast.

“Aston Villa have been spoken about and I think they could make a move.

MAN UTD FEATURES ON F365

👉 Every Man Utd signing post-Sir Alex ranked: Sancho, Antony bottom five, Ronaldo 7th; Mbeumo next?

👉 Man Utd transfer shambles exposed as 11 flops lose market value

👉 Ranking likelihood of Marcus Rashford’s transfer options as he nears Man Utd exit door

“People remember Mason Mount at his best, that what Villa want to help him get back to and it looks like he’s back to full fitness now.

“His move to Man United hasn’t been positive by any means, but he’s still a talented player.

“Villa want to strengthen because they’ve lost (Marcus) Rashford and (Marco) Asensio, so Mount is on their list.

“Unai Emery is a fan of his and feels he could help him to rediscover his Chelsea form.

“It would be an excellent move for Mount as well, because Villa are a top club, they’ve got top facilities and they’ll be playing in Europe.”

Former Man United defender Paul Parker recently said that Mount “has no standout qualities” and should be sold.

Parker said: “I’ve said it before, but I just can’t ever see him having a key role at Manchester United. He has no standout qualities and now we’re really seeing why Chelsea were happy to let him go.

“He’s played a bit because other players have been rested and yes, he’s scored, but I haven’t seen anything more from him. He’s clearly one of those players who would benefit from finding a new club.

“I think he needs to figure out who he is as a footballer. What is his identity? He has no identity. Nobody knows what he’s actually good at and I don’t even think he knows himself.

“He looks like a lost boy out there, so first and foremost he needs to find his identity. Otherwise, he won’t succeed at a new club either.”

READ NEXT: Will Liverpool record signing Florian Wirtz fall victim to the dreaded Bundesliga tax?