Marcus Rashford has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Aston Villa, with the Midlands club and Manchester United closing in a loan agreement, and Champions League football beckoning for the forward.

Villa are closing in on the statement signing of Rashford. In terms of the profile of their squad, he would be the biggest name since they sold Jack Grealish to Manchester City.

Rashford has 87 Premier League goals to his name, but United manager Ruben Amorim has not included him in his side since early December, and Villa have quickly moved to the front of the queue to land him.

It was reported on February 1 that the Villans were ‘close to agreeing’ to sign Rashford, and the next phase of the deal has now been completed.

Indeed, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has stated that Rashford ‘has agreed personal terms’ with Unai Emery’s side.

Further to that, he states the deal is ‘imminent’, with only discussions on a buy option following the loan still going.

It had already been reported that Emery had spoken to the United forward to convince him to move, and Romano also states that Champions League football was a big lure.

Villa have made their way to the knockout phase, finishing eighth in the league phase, with 16 points, five wins, one draw and a couple of losses.

MORE ON ASTON VILLA FROM F365:

👉 The 20 biggest transfers in the world in the 2025 January transfer window

👉 Merson hits out at Arsenal transfer ‘farce’ in ‘shock’ PL title claim; wants one star dropped vs Man City

👉 Tottenham make ‘approach’ in Aston Villa blow as ex-Chelsea star ‘rejects’ Spurs transfer

Champions League squads for the knockouts must be finalised by February 6, so Rashford will be eligible if the deal goes through.

The United man has not played in the elite European competition this season, given United’s poor campaign in the Premier League last season.

He only played four times in the Champions League last season, but Rashford has 12 goals and three assists in the competition in 33 games.

READ MORE: Marcus Rashford ‘worry’ revealed as star could enrage Man Utd fans; pundit assesses potential impact