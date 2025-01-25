Aston Villa could land Endrick in enormous striker swap deal put forward by Real Madrid

Real Madrid could reportedly decide to go after Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran, with a potential swap deal involving young starlet Endrick mooted.

Duran has earned his stripes at Villa this season. Last term, he scored eight goals, but was largely introduced from the bench late in games.

This term, he has already reached 12 goals, including seven in the Premier League and three in the Champions League, with one of those a wonder strike against Bayern Munich, in a 1-0 win.

He has started far more often of late, but there is still a problem of where he fits with Ollie Watkins also available. A lot of clubs want to solve that problem by taking Duran off Villa’s hands.

As per Foot Mercato, one of those is Real Madrid, who ‘could take concrete action’ to land the Colombian international.

With the report suggesting Duran could cost €100million (£84m) Real seemingly have another option to convince Villa to let the striker go. It’s stated that one of their ‘arguments’ to put forward is allowing Endrick to be part of the deal.

Indeed, it’s stated they could possibly ‘loan’ Endrick, and though it’s not entirely clear whether that means to Villa, or just to another side to make space, it’s likely that Villa would want him if they were to lose Duran.

They may look more favourably on Duran’s exit if they are given an 18-year-old future superstar who already has four goals for Real and three for Brazil.

MORE ON REAL MADRID FROM F365:

👉 Real Madrid tipped to sign Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool teammate: ‘Perfect sense’

👉 Man City: Two Haaland ‘break’ clauses revealed in ‘hidden details’ with ‘something fishy going on’

👉 Real Madrid ‘going all out’ for Chelsea swap ‘exchange’ amid manager ‘disagreement’

That said, Duran could himself put a spanner in the works. Indeed, the report states that he favours Al-Nassr, while Paris Saint-Germain are also mentioned.

A recent report stated that the Villa man had emerged as a target for the Saudi side, so that seems to be a transfer which could have legs.

If that is the route which is taken, Villa could use the money paid to try to land Matheus Cunha, who they apparently want to sign, amid heavy interest in him from other top Premier League clubs.

READ MORE: Man Utd ‘prepare first offer’ for Real Madrid man as Red Devils ‘lead race’ for Arsenal starlet