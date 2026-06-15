Aston Villa line up next three deals as Emery starter strikes ‘agreement’ to leave

Aston Villa scouts were at Japan’s match against the Netherlands to monitor Zion Suzuki after Emiliano Martinez ‘agreed personal terms’ with Juventus, according to reports.

The Villans had a brilliant 2025/26 season with Unai Emery guided them to fourth place in the Premier League and glory in the Europa League.

But Aston Villa now have tough job to keep some of their top stars with England international Morgan Rogers, in particular, attracting attention from numerous clubs.

Argentina goalkeeper Martinez, who was expected to leave last summer, is yet again the subject of interest from abroad with Juventus keen to get a deal over the line.

And now Italian journalist Nicolo Schira has revealed that Aston Villa have been watching Japan goalkeeper Suzuki after Martinez struck an ‘agreement’ with Juventus.

Schira wrote on X: ‘Excl. – An #AstonVilla’s scout was in Dallas to watch the World Cup’s game between Holland and Japan to monitore #Parma’s goalkeeper Zion #Suzuki, who is a candidate to replace Emiliano #Martinez. El Dibu is ready to leave this summer and agreed personal term with #Juventus.’

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Suzuki isn’t the only goalkeper that Aston Villa are keeping tabs on though with Real Sociedad stopper Alex Remiro on their list of targets.

The Express and Star claims: ‘Villa have been keeping tabs on Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro as doubt remains over Emi Martinez’s future. Remiro, capped twice by Spain, is among several shot-stoppers under consideration should Martinez depart and the club need to enter the market.’

Aston Villa have also been linked with Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy with his brother and agent denying an agreement with Fenerbahce.

Karamba Guirassy told Sky Germany reporter Patrick Berger on Fenerbahce rumours: “To clarify: no agreement of any kind has been reached. Serhou is currently evaluating his options for next season. Any claim of a verbal deal is simply not true.”

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Berger included Aston Villa on a list of interested clubs, he said: ‘Besides Fenerbahçe, several clubs including Aston Villa, Tottenham, Milan and Atlético Madrid have Guirassy on their shortlist. But there is no agreement yet. No decision has been made. A departure from Dortmund remains a realistic possibility this summer.’

Former Bournemouth and Newcastle United defender Lloyd Kelly is another on Aston Villa’s list with the Villans said to be ‘in the front row’ for the current Juventus centre-back, according to Italian website TuttoJuve.

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