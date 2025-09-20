According to reports, Unai Emery has a “major issue” at Aston Villa as a few of his players are “discontent” after the summer transfer window.

Emery has done a superb job at Aston Villa, taking the Premier League club to another level as they have finished fourth and sixth in the last two seasons.

However, the Villans have endured a rough spell since missing out on Champions League qualification on the final day of the 2024/25 campaign.

This limited their summer transfer budget, with their signing plans impacted by their issues relating to the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

Therefore, several Aston Villa stars, including Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers, were linked with exits for most of the window, while Evann Guessand, Harvey Elliott and Jadon Sancho were their only notable signings.

This has contributed to Villa’s dire start to this season, as they are winless in four Premier League games and sit in the relegation zone, while they have been dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Brentford.

Now, former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown, who ‘remains very well-connected within the game’, claims Aston Villa’s poor start is “not a surprise” as several stars are ‘unhappy’ after the summer window.

“The situation in the summer has caused a lot of discontent among the players,” Brown told Football Insider.

“Martinez had all the talk about his future, it was never clear whether he was staying or going, whether they wanted to cash in or he was part of the plans, that wasn’t just on his end.

“Watkins as well, all the talk was about Villa being willing to let him go and whether clubs like Arsenal, Man United, Newcastle might be interested.

“Morgan Rogers, there was a lot of interest in him and speculation about his future.

“Plus a load of other players in that team as well who there was so much uncertainty around, even the likes of John McGinn who was mentioned too.

“It’s not surprise their form has gone off a cliff, because none of the players during the summer knew whether they’d even be there at the start of the season.

“That’s a major issue for Emery, because it’s a completely different dynamic to the one he had build up before where everybody was pulling in the same direction, it was a tight-knit unit with everybody fighting for the same thing.

“When you drift away from that, with a lot of unhappy players, it’s a very difficult position to be in.“