Aston Villa planning to plunder Chelsea again as three more targets emerge after Garnacho

After finalising a deal to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Chelsea, Aston Villa are reportedly not done with looking to add more top talent from Stamford Bridge, with three more Blues stars on their radar.

Villa have moved quickly to wrap up a deal for the 22-year-old Argentina international after he was informed earlier this summer that he was not part of new boss Xabi Alonso’s long-term plans.

Our friends over at TEAMtalk have revealed how Roma made a ‘fresh attempt to revive their interest in Garnacho over the past 48 hours after missing out on Crysencio Summerville’, who is now heading to Al-Hilal, while ‘Napoli also made enquiries’.

However, both Serie A clubs were informed that Garnacho had already committed himself to joining Villa and the opportunity to work under Unai Emery, who has been the driving force behind the move.

READ: Garnacho falling highest to Villa as Emery’s latest redemption project

It’s understood that Villa and Chelsea have agreed a loan deal containing an obligation to buy, with the permanent clause based on appearance-related targets that sources describe as “very attainable”.

Indeed, TEAMtalk’s report states that Garnacho has ‘already agreed a long-term contract with Villa’ and ‘will sign those terms before completing the initial loan’, underlining the confidence from both clubs that the ‘move will become permanent’.

The deal grew out of discussions between Villa and Chelsea over Morgan Rogers’ blockbuster £117million switch to Stamford Bridge.

During those talks, Garnacho quickly emerged as a realistic target, but he was not the only Chelsea player discussed.

Villa also have eyes on three more Chelsea stars

The report adds that Villa ‘remain in negotiations over striker Nicolas Jackson‘, another player Emery is eager to bring to the Midlands.

The Villa boss knows Jackson well from their time together at Villarreal and believes the Senegal international, who joined the Blues in a £32m deal from the LaLiga side in 2023, would ‘significantly strengthen his attacking options ahead of a return to Champions League football’.

Chelsea are understood to value Jackson at a minimum of £65million.

Although Alonso has informed the forward he will be given an opportunity to impress during pre-season, having spent last term on loan at Bayern Munich, it’s reported that Jackson would ‘ideally like to secure a permanent move away this summer’.

The 24-year-old is well aware that Joao Pedro is Alonso’s preferred No.9 and that Chelsea are still in the market for another No.9 before the window closes on September 1.

That being said, Jackson is expected to report for Chelsea’s pre-season tour of New Zealand next week unless a deal is concluded beforehand.

Villa’s interest in Chelsea talent does not end there, though. Indeed, the report adds that the two clubs have also discussed the possibility of a defender moving to Villa Park.

It’s been confirmed Villa have enquired about Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi, as they assess defensive reinforcements – two players who have been told by Alonso that they can move on.

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Trevoh Chalobah was also discussed, but the England defender is now close to completing a move to Cesc Fabregas’ Como.

With Garnacho now effectively secured, Villa’s business with Chelsea may not yet be finished as Emery continues reshaping his squad for another campaign on two fronts.