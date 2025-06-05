Aston Villa could pull off a de facto Manchester United swap, as they reportedly want to sign a Red Devils winger if they decide against a permanent raid for Marcus Rashford.

Villa signed United winger Rashford on loan in January. They benefitted from the fact that Ruben Amorim was clearly not a fan of his forward asset, and they saw him directly involved in 10 goals in 17 games there.

But there’s uncertainty over whether they’ll sign him permanently, and they don’t have first refusal on him despite having a £40million option to buy him, so Barcelona could be in.

Indeed, both they and Rashford are said to be keen on linking up, and that transfer could have a legitimate chance of being pulled off.

As such, Villa are on the hunt for another winger, and could yet again look to United to improve their left-wing position.

According to our friends at TEAMtalk, the Villans have shown interest in Jadon Sancho in recent days. The winger was on loan at Chelsea this season, and they had an obligation to buy him after his 15 direct goal contributions this season, but paid £5million so they didn’t have to.

Indeed, it’s believed the United man could be the direct replacement for his Red Devils team-mate at Villa, and though nothing is advanced as yet, he’s looking for a new opportunity and developments ‘are expected in the coming days’.

The report also suggests that AC Milan and Napoli are keen on Sancho, though, of course, if he wants to stay in England, a move to Villa could be a genuine possibility.

There will seemingly be other options for Sancho to remain in the Premier League. United have already attempted to offload him to West Ham in order to land Mohammed Kudus.

Indeed, a report states United attempted to ‘offer’ Sancho to the Hammers, but an agreement was not able to be reached, so the chances of the Englishman heading to the London Stadium currently seem slim.

Whether that gives Villa a better chance of landing their target remains to be seen. It’s not known what price the Villans would be willing to pay in order to sign Sancho.

