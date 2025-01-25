According to reports, Aston Villa have ‘joined’ several Premier League rivals in the race to sign Wolves standout Matheus Cunha this month.

Relegation candidates Wolves are struggling near the bottom of the Premier League and would likely be cut adrift without Cunha.

The Brazil international has been one of the best attackers in the Premier League this season, grabbing ten goals and four assists in his 21 appearances.

25-year-old Cunha is certainly good enough to play for a top-six Premier League side and it feels inevitable that he will leave Wolves at some point this year.

Wolves have been in talks with Cunha over a new contract, but it’s emerged that he is unlikely to pen an extension amid interest from Arsenal and Nottingham Forest. It’s also been reported that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are ‘ready to make a record bid’ to sign the forward.

Aston Villa are the fifth-biggest spenders in Europe this month and a report from The Daily Mail claims they have ‘joined’ rival Premier League sides in targeting Cunha.

The report also claims Villa ‘would look to move a player out before committing to a swoop for Cunha’ and striker Jhon Duran could ‘facilitate’ this transfer.

The Colombia international was expected to leave Aston Villa last summer amid interest from Chelsea and West Ham, but a move did not come to fruition.

Duran is behind Ollie Watkins in the pecking order at Villa Park, but he’s been one of this season’s surprising stars as he’s scored 12 goals in his 28 appearances.

Duran is still linked with an exit and West Ham failed with an £57m bid earlier this month. It’s been reported that the Villans are holding out for £70m. The report adds.