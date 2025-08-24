According to reports, Aston Villa have moved ahead of Newcastle United in the race to sign Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson and could pull off a double deal.

Aston Villa have endured a frustrating summer transfer window as their PSR issues have impacted their plans.

Jacob Ramsey has been offloaded to Newcastle United to raise funds, while forward Evann Guessand is their only notable summer signing.

This has contributed to Aston Villa’s disappointing start to the season, as they drew 0-0 with Newcastle on the opening weekend before losing 1-0 to Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

Still, Aston Villa could make a few signings in the closing days of this summer’s transfer window, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that they have their eyes on two Chelsea players.

“EXCL: Aston Villa make contact for Christopher Nkunku as option for the final week of the transfer window,” Romano said on X.

“Bayern and Leipzig both keen: #AVFC also now informed on conditions.

“Villa also have Nico Jackson (many clubs keen) and Asensio on list.”

Jackson has slipped in the pecking order at Chelsea following the summer arrivals of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, with the erratic forward likely to leave the London club.

A report from Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke claims Aston Villa are currently the most likely club to sign him as they are ‘in pole position to agree’ a deal with Chelsea.

“There’ll be a number of clubs looking at Nicolas Jackson in the last days of the transfer window,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“He’s out of favour at Chelsea, well down the pecking order, they have given him the green light to go, and there’s obvious links between Jackson and Unai Emery.

“Emery gave [Jackson] his La Liga debut at Villarreal, the two of them both have a good relationship, and Emery is hoping that will give his team the advantage as they follow up their interest in Jackson.

“It’s a deal they are working on and an agreement is a high possibility. Villa are in pole position.”

Aston Villa are also said to have their eyes on Barcelona, with El Pais reporting that the Villans, Wolves amd Marseille are close to matching the 30 million euro asking price for Marc Casado.

However, it remains to be seen whether Barcelona will sanction Casado’s exit in a ‘market opportunity’ as certain key figures at the club are said to be in favour of keeping their academy product.