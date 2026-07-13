David Ornstein has revealed that Man Utd are now accelerating towards their next midfield signing with the Red Devils in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.

Everything has been lined up for the Red Devils to complete a deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos as their first summer signing.

That comes after a long-standing deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson fell through last week amid Man Utd concerns over the medical aspect of the transfer.

After confirming a deal for Ederson was “100 per cent confirmed in June, Fabrizio Romano explained why a transfer had fallen through: “It’s been a crazy 24 hours. The Brazilian midfielder from Atalanta was expected to join Manchester United, but I told you over the last seven to 10 days, let’s wait for the medical check, let’s wait for the medical test, let’s wait for the next steps.

“Now we can say that Atalanta received a formal communication about the Ederson deal being off. Ederson to Manchester United is not happening.

“The communication has reached Atalanta today. The message coming from Atalanta is very clear. Atalanta’s message is: ‘We got a communication that the deal for Ederson is off, it is not happening.’

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“But Atalanta insist, according to them, according to the club, that Ederson is 100% fit, ready to play football, as he did with Brazil at the World Cup.

“On the other side, Manchester United want to do extra checks on the player and they decided, after several sessions of medical tests, that Ederson has to be called back. So Ederson is not happening.

“Atalanta are more than happy to welcome back Ederson and have the player at the club. He has one year left on his contract.”

Man Utd are looking to sign two or three new midfielders this summer, as well as a full back and a left-winger as a minimum, and now The Athletic‘s Ornstein has news on their next potential signing after the Ederson transfer collapsed.

Ornstein has revealed that Man Utd ‘are in advanced talks’ to sign Belgium international Tielemans from Premier League rivals Aston Villa, who finished one place below them in the table last season.

READ: Romano reveals Man Utd decision on re-signing Mason Greenwood as transfer twist emerges after ‘agreement’

It is understood that Man Utd ‘have identified an opportunity to land the 29-year-old midfielder and, despite interest from elsewhere, he favours a move to Old Trafford.’

Ornstein adds: ‘Contact is ongoing between all parties to finalise the transfer, which comes as something of a surprise but would add much-needed quality and experience to an area of the field United have been prioritising this summer.’

Man Utd can sign Tielemans for just £35m

Daily Telegraph journalist John Percy has revealed that Tielemans has a release clause that will allow him to join Man Utd for £35m.

Percy wrote on X: ‘#avfc news – Youri Tielemans has a release clause of £35m and a transfer to Manchester United is regarded as very likely. Villa are in the final stages of signing Freiburg midfielder Johan Manzambi in a club record deal. More to follow @TeleFootball #mufc’

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