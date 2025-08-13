Marco Asensio could return to Villa after a loan spell there last season.

Aston Villa are ‘preparing’ to make an offer for Marco Asensio with the Birmingham side hoping to bring the PSG player back to Villa Park.

Having fallen out of favour in Paris, Asensio joined Villa on loan for the second half of the season and now it appears Unai Emery wants to bring the 29-year-old back to the club.

According to Sky Sports, the upcoming sale of Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle has given Villa some PSR breathing room and their sporting director Monchi wants to use that money on Asensio.

The midfielder is a ‘priority’ for Monchi with the club expected to submit their first official offer this week. PSG signed Asensio on a free transfer in July 2023 after he left Real Madrid.

PSG have told the player that he is free to go this summer should an acceptable offer come in with the Spaniard having just 12 months left on his deal.

Sky suggests an offer of around €20m could be enough to open the door with the player having already agreed personal terms with Villa.

Asensio scored eight goals in his 21 games for the Villans and proved to be a more effective signing than Marcus Rashford who joined in the same window.

Rashford did recently say he felt that everything that happened during his loan spell “was exactly how it was supposed to be.”

“I feel like the timing of me going to Villa was like, now looking back, it was the exact time for me to do something like that,” he said on the Rest is Football podcast.

“So I feel like the response and the reaction I got from the people at the club and the fans, it was probably what I needed on a personal level in that moment.

“But it’s crazy because like six months on, I feel like everything is completely different, but without having that right period in the middle, maybe I won’t be feeling how I’m feeling now.

“So yeah, I feel like just everything that happened at Villa bar the injury at the end was exactly how it was supposed to be.”

The Birmingham side have spent money on just two players this summer with Villa thought to be the Premier League club most vulnerable to breaking PSR.

Villa reported losses of over £200m across the last two seasons with Premier League rules allowing no more than £105m over a three-season period.

The club then have had one hand tied behind their back this summer which is why selling academy product Jacob Ramsey is an attractive prospect.

The two parties have reportedly agreed a £40m fee for the 24-year-old with the player travelling to Newcastle for a medical. If the deal does come off, Ramsey’s first game for Newcastle could be against Aston Villa in the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.

