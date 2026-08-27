Rafael Leao makes decision between Aston Villa and Galatasaray amid Romano update

Rafael Leao has made his choice between Aston Villa and Galatasaray as the two teams battle it out to sign the AC Milan winger, according to reports.

The Villans have lost several key players so far this summer with Youri Tielamans, Morgan Rogers and Ezri Konsa leaving for Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal respectively, while Ollie Watkins could leave to join Al-Hilal.

However, Aston Villa have already moved to bring in reinforcements with Modou Kéba Cissé (£4.75m, LASK), Johan Manzambi (£50.97m, Freiburg), Joao Gomes (£38m, Wolves), Alejandro Garnacho (loan, Chelsea), Matteo Ruggeri (£17m, Atletico Madrid), Zion Suzuki (£25.6m, Parma), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (loan, West Ham), Leon Goretzka (free, Bayern Munich) all joining.

Aston Villa are looking to improve their forward line after losing 4-0 to Brighton in their opening match of the season with Leao emerging as their top target.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed earlier on Thursday that Milan have accepted a bid from Galatasaray for Leao while Aston Villa are hoping to strike a loan deal with an obligation.

Ornstein posted on X: ‘AC Milan accept €45m bid from Galatasaray for Rafael Leao; 27yo attacker offered €10-12m net salary & deciding whether or not to accept #Galatasaray move. Aston Villa discussing loan + buy obligation but #ACMilan want permanent sale now @TheAthleticFC.’

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He and Jacob Tanswell added in The Athletic: ‘Leao is yet to decide his future, with Aston Villa also in discussions for the Portugal international. Villa are still to make a firm offer but are pushing for a loan with an obligation, while Milan prefer a permanent sale this summer.

‘High-profile agent Jorge Mendes is fronting the process to find Leao a new club.’

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano insists that Galatasaray are still awaiting Leao’s decision on a summer transfer with ‘key hours ahead’.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Galatasaray are waiting for Rafa Leão decision after €45m plus add-ons deal agreed yesterday with AC Milan. Unai Emery, pushing to bring him to Aston Villa after a direct contact taking place today with #AVFC manager. Key hours ahead.’

Rafael Leao wants to join Aston Villa over Galatasaray

Portuguese outlet Record have now revealed that the Portugal international has chosen to join Aston Villa over Galatasaray despite the Turkish outfit offering him more money.

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Record wrote: ‘Rafael Leão will leave Milan to wear the Aston Villa jersey. Despite pressure from Galatasaray, the Portuguese player opted to play in the Premier League, Record has learned.

‘Birmingham club offered Milan a loan, paying an amount close to 8 million euros, with an obligation to buy. In total, the operation is close to the 50 million euros requested by Cardinale, Record has learned.

‘Regarding Rafael Leão, Aston Villa offered him €6.5 million per season, a figure that could still be improved later today.

‘Galatasaray has gone all-in on signing Leão, offering €45 million to Milan and €12 million per season to the Portuguese player. However, Aston Villa’s offer, made last night, convinced Leão.’

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