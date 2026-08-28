Aston Villa have now reportedly ‘raised their bid’ for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao, but Galatasaray look set to sign him.

It has been a summer of change at Aston Villa, who have lost a host of key players to Premier League rivals.

Aston Villa have been juggling issues with PSR rules in recent seasons, and they have felt forced to cash in on several stars despite securing Champions League qualification.

Unai Emery‘s side have already sold Morgan Rogers, Ezri Konsa and Youri Tielemans, while deals have already been struck for Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Martinez to leave.

This has at least given Aston Villa the freedom to spend heavily on signings for their new era, with Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson set to join Leon Goretzka, John Manzambi, Joao Gomez and Zion Suzuki in joining the Premier League side.

Aston Villa have also been plotting an ambitious move for AC Milan star Leao, with Fabrizio Romano reporting on Thursday morning that he is set to choose between Emery’s side and Galatasaray.

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Romano said on X: ‘The club to club agreement between AC Milan and Galatasaray for Rafael Leão is verbally done.

‘Package worth €45m plus add-ons, with talks to continue on details today.

‘Decision up to Leão whether to accept or wait for Aston Villa.’

Aston Villa ‘raise bid’ for Rafael Leao but will miss out

It was later reported that Leao is leaning towards joining Aston Villa, with journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reporting that they have ‘raised their bid’ for the winger.

The same report claimed Leao is currently ‘giving priority’ to Aston Villa, but Galatasaray are ‘ready to overtake’ them if he changes his mind.

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Di Marzio explained: ‘These are increasingly crucial hours for Rafa Leao’s future. Yesterday we told you that the striker is taking some more time to decide his destination.

‘The Portuguese continues to give priority to Aston Villa, who have raised their offer for his salary to €7.5 million per season: now a definitive agreement must be reached with the player and AC Milan.’

However, Romano has since stated that Leao has chosen Galatasaray.

He said on X: ‘Galatasaray are closing in on Rafa Leão deal after getting initial green light from the player to proceed with the move.

‘Aston Villa in contact over last 12 hours again but Gala are set to move forward and close the agreement with Leão.

‘€45m plus add-ons to AC Milan.’

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Aston Villa are also linked with a move for Jack Grealish, but Stan Collymore has warned his former club against reuniting with the Man City star.

Collymore told 10bet: “No, I don’t think Jack is a good fit for Villa nowadays. I’m a huge fan of his, but Villa desperately need direct pace on the flanks. Evann Guessand left for Crystal Palace, Donyell Malen was sold to Roma after limited minutes, and Leon Bailey’s effectiveness has waned.

“Grealish’s game has evolved differently at Manchester City – he receives the ball wide, retains possession, and recycles it inside to central midfielders. Villa require direct wingers who can beat their man on the outside and drive to the byline.”