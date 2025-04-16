Daniel Sturridge feels Marcus Rashford has “proven everyone wrong” including Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, who was not “correct” in his assessment of the Aston Villa loanee.

Rashford starred in the early period of Amorim’s tenure at Old Trafford. But things soon began to turn sour, with the manager dropping the forward from his squads, suggesting his efforts in training were not up to standard.

That led to a January loan move to Aston Villa, Rashford’s first away from United, and a £40million option for them to buy him showed what United thought of him.

It was suggested by some that he was a problem, who might not be able to find his feet again elsewhere. Rashford, starring in a Champions League quarter-final for Villa against Paris Saint-Germain, has proved doubters wrong, thinks Sturridge.

“The narrative before he came here was that he’s not the same player any more. That was the narrative. He’s proven everyone wrong,” Sturridge said on Amazon Prime.

“We have to give him credit. There was a big narrative out there that Marcus Rashford is not the same player, and Ruben Amorim was correct about everything. But Marcus Rashford has come here and shown everybody this is who I am, and this is how I play. This is what I can bring to the table.

“As a football player, sometimes when a manager doesn’t fancy you, it’s up to you to show them: ‘I am good enough’. This is what I can do. Sometimes you are not going to get the love from the manager, and you have to go on loan or fight for my spot.

“[Marcus] has chosen to come here and it has worked out for him. Sometimes you make these decisions and it goes the other way. I’m really proud of him that he’s come here and shown everybody what it is all about.”

According to Fotmob ratings, John McGinn was the only player on either side who performed better than Rashford in the 3-2 victory (5-4 loss on aggregate) against PSG.

It is little surprise that Villa reportedly want to keep Rashford beyond his six-month loan, with Unai Emery of the belief that his head is in the right place, and he can help take the Midlanders to the next level. Performances like the one against PSG show that is indeed possible.

