Fabrizio Romano drops Endrick transfer update as Aston Villa meet conditions for Real Madrid striker

Real Madrid striker Endrick, who is an Aston Villa target

Aston Villa have made a move to bring Real Madrid striker Endrick to Villa Park, according to a report, as Fabrizio Romano reveals whether the Brazil international wants to leave Estadio Bernabeu.

Endrick is now essentially the third-choice striker at Madrid following the signing of Carlos Espi from Levante in the summer transfer window.

French superstar Kylian Mbappe is the number one striker at Real Madrid, who appointed Jose Mourinho as their manager earlier this summer for his second spell in charge of the club.

Endrick failed to impress then Madrid manager Xabi Alonso and spent the second half of last season on loan at Lyon.

The 20-year-old striker, who played for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup, could now be on his way out on loan again this summer.

Aston Villa approach Real Madrid striker Endrick

According to AS, Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has left Endrick’s future in his hands.

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Los Blancos are willing to send Endrick out on loan this summer, but only if he wants to.

Mourinho has already made it clear that Endrick is the third-choice striker in his pecking order behind Mbappe and Espi.

The Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication has further stated: ‘Endrick is already receiving offers and weighing up which one best suits his needs.

‘All of this is before making a final decision.

‘If he has to leave Real Madrid this season, he wants a team that plays in European competition, preferably the Champions League, and where he’s guaranteed a starting striker position.

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‘This is precisely what Olympique Lyonnais offered him when the idea appealed to him.

‘There, in Ligue 1, he had a strong first [sic] half of the season, with 8 goals and 7 assists in 21 matches.

‘Now, Roma and Aston Villa have expressed interest, both of which meet the conditions Endrick has set for a move.’

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also reported Villa’s interest in Endrick.

The Italian journalist has said that the Brazil international striker wants to stay at Madrid, but he will hold talks with his agents about his immediate future.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “For Endrick, the next days are going to be important.

“On one side, Endrick wants to stay at Real Madrid.

“The player himself wants to stay at Real Madrid, wants to continue at Real Madrid, wants to try find a space and try be part of Jose Mourinho’s squad.

“On the other side, there are many players up front.

“They have Diomande now; Endrick can also play on the wing.

“They have Carlos Espi, new central striker like Endrick, Vinicius signed a new contract, so it’s full of players up front.

“And so what could happen around Endrick?

“My understanding is that the player will talk with his agents to understand what to do.

“On one side, Endrick wants to stay.

“We have to see if they will decide, also Real Madrid, if they will decide to let Endrick go on loan.

“So, this will be the conversation.

“There are two clubs very interested in Endrick.

“One is Roma, the other one is Aston Villa.

“We cannot exclude more clubs to join the race if Endrick goes on loan, so we have to see what happens, but this has to start from Real Madrid and on player’s side, he wants to stay, but the conversations wih his agents could be important.”

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