Aston Villa are ‘braced for further interest’ from Premier League rivals in Morgan Rogers in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Rogers enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2024/25, scoring 14 and assisting 15 in 54 appearances across all competitions, including a Champions League hat-trick against Celtic.

His 19 Premier League goal involvements have caught the attention of several clubs, including Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Both London clubs can offer Rogers Champions League football, which he experienced for the first time in his career last term.

Villa were under pressure to sell last June to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, offloading Douglas Luiz to Juventus in a curious deal involving Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea.

MORE: Best attacking midfielders available this summer: Liverpool-bound Wirtz, Rogers…

However, they sold Jhon Duran to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr for around £70million in January, so are nowhere near as desperate this time around.

Interest in Rogers is unlikely to relent, and there remains a chance Unai Emery’s side could cash in on a homegrown star for pure profit.

According to the Daily Mail, Jacob Ramsey ‘would be available for about £40m’ if any clubs are interested in signing him.

There is no mention of interest in Ramsey, but that could change if managers around the country are alerted to his situation.

Having come through Villa’s academy, the 24-year-old can be sold for pure profit, unlike Rogers, who was signed from Middlesbrough in February 2024.

MORE TRANSFER NEWS ON F365

👉 Arsenal star ‘heading for exit door’ as contract talks to ‘collapse’ amid ‘wage increase’ demands

👉 Liverpool ‘on brink’ of £40m signing after Wirtz as Slot ‘could revisit’ Newcastle forward next

👉 Arsenal ‘interest’ in Real Madrid star ‘genuine’ as transfer expert confirms May ‘talks’

Another player the Villans are open to selling this summer is Leon Bailey.

The report claims Bailey is ‘no longer regarded as a key man by Emery’ and is ‘admired’ by clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

As for Rogers, it’s claimed that Villa ‘are braced for further interest’, though there are ‘no plans to cash in’ this summer.

The report claims:

Chelsea are known admirers of the 22-year-old, who is close friends with Blues forward Cole Palmer, while Arsenal are also in the market for a wide player and are monitoring developments closely. As things stand, however, Mail Sport understands Villa intend to resist offers for Rogers, even though they will sanction player sales before the end of June to ensure compliance with Premier League spending rules.

Meanwhile, Villa boss Emery wants to keep hold of left-back Lucas Digne, despite interest from Atletico Madrid and only having one year left on his contract.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is desperate to strengthen his attack after a third consecutive second-place finish in the Premier League.

While a centre-forward remains the ultimate priority, the Gunners are also in the market for a new winger — as highlighted by their interest in Morgan Rogers.

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is reportedly Arteta’s top target, but his asking price is considered too high, potentially paving the way for a move for Viktor Gyokeres instead.

MORE: Arsenal news | Chelsea news | Bespoke Premier League tables | Premier League five-year net spend table