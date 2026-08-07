According to reports, Aston Villa had an angry response to Arsenal’s ‘opening offer’ for Ezri Konsa, but their squad are ‘resigned’ to the defender leaving.

Ahead of this summer’s transfer window, Arsenal were not expected to sign a new centre-back, but their plans have changed in recent weeks.

It has emerged that the Gunners have decided to enter the market for a new centre-back to fill the void left by William Saliba, who is to have a prolonged spell on the sidelines due to injury.

Arsenal were linked with Maxence Lacroix before he joined Chelsea, but Konsa appears to be their leading target.

Konsa has been one of Unai Emery’s most consistent performers in recent years, and he also impressed for England at the World Cup.

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Konsa’s versatility is another factor in his favour, and Aston Villa can demand a high fee for the defender because he is under contract until 2028.

Having already sold Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans, Aston Villa would obviously prefer to keep Konsa, but Arsenal are going to test their resolve.

Bruno Guimaraes is set to become Arsenal’s fourth summer signing after Piero Hincapie, Illan Meslier and Christos Tzolis, but they remain in the market for a centre-back and winger after missing out on Vinicius Junior.

A report on Wednesday claimed Aston Villa are ‘braced’ for a ‘fresh bid’ from Arsenal for Konsa after the Gunners failed with an offer earlier this summer.

And a new report from The Daily Mail claims Aston Villa are holding out for around £60m for Konsa, while their squad are ‘increasingly resigned’ to the defender leaving.

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Aston Villa react to Arsenal’s low-ball offer for Ezri Konsa

The same report has shed light on Aston Villa’s reaction to Arsenal low-balling their rivals with an ‘opening offer’ for Konsa.

The report claims:

‘Guimaraes is due to sign for £75million this week and while Vinicius is set to stay at Real Madrid, Arsenal have not given up hope of landing Konsa, who is needed while they handle injuries to William Saliba, Jurrien Timber and Ben White. ‘The champions will have to do better than the original offer, though, which was believed to be little more than half of Villa’s £60million valuation. That did not go down well with co-owner Nassef Sawiris, but it is thought the Villa squad are becoming increasingly resigned to Konsa’s departure.’

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