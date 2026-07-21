Romano reveals Aston Villa have ‘sent official bid’ for Chelsea star; Villans in Leao talks

Aston Villa have made an official bid to sign Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho, according to Fabrizio Romano, amid interest in Rafael Leao.

Chelsea invested £40m for Garnacho last summer as Man Utd were only too happy to sell the Argentina international after a turbulent time at Old Trafford.

Garnacho played fewer Premier League games for Chelsea than he did for the Red Devils in the previous season and there have been rumours that the Blues will entertain offers at the right mark this summer.

Bringing an update on Garnacho’s situation earlier this month, Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “There is a possibility for Alejandro Garnacho to be on the move in this summer transfer window. It’s not something 100% guaranteed yet, also because the pre-season is about to start.

“Garnacho is not at the World Cup, so he will have the possibility to work under Xabi Alonso, and let’s see what happens there.

“But in case of a permanent deal proposal on the table, Chelsea could open doors to the exit of Garnacho. Just one year after his arrival from Manchester United, Chelsea could be open to making a switch and letting Garnacho go in this summer transfer window. So I would keep the doors open for the future of Garnacho for sure.

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“Chelsea today, July, are not accepting a loan deal for Garnacho—permanent or nothing. Then at the end of the window, we never know what happens because sometimes, as I always say in the market, it’s not just for Chelsea, it’s not just for Garnacho, it’s in general: what is a permanent transfer today could become a loan with obligation to buy in August, and can become a loan with option to buy and salary covered in the final days of August. This is typical in the market.

“But in this case, to tell you what’s going on today, Chelsea are communicating that Garnacho is not available on loan.”

Italian side Roma have been showing interest in Garnacho but now Premier League side Aston Villa have now submitted a bid to snatch the Argentina international.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Understand Aston Villa sent official bid to Chelsea for Alejandro Garnacho – following exclusive story about initial talks on Friday. Initial loan with buy clause included being discussed as Unai Emery approved Garnacho as target. Talks ongoing also player side w/ #AVFC.’

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Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs also posted on X: ‘Aston Villa working on a loan offer to sign Alejandro Garnacho as @mjmarr_star called. Chelsea told Roma they want a permanent exit, but club-to-club talks ongoing with a conditional obligation clause under discussion. Nicolas Jackson remains on Villa’s radar as well.’

Jacobs later added: ‘Chelsea’s plan has always been to resolve Garnacho’s future before the month is out. Positive talks with Aston Villa.’

Aston Villa also enquire about Leao

Another potential option for Aston Villa is AC Milan winger Leao with Tuttosport claiming that the Premier League side have ‘explored’ the Portugal international while sealing a deal for Pervis Estupinan.

The Italian website added: ‘For now, it’s simply exploratory interest. In the future, who knows.’

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